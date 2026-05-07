A woman in her seventies arrested in Vélez-Málaga for selling cocaine from her home

The National Police have dismantled in Vélez-Málaga a cocaine sales point allegedly run by a septuagenarian woman who carried out the transactions from the ... family home where she lived with several relatives. The operation has resulted in the arrest of three people, including the main suspect, her daughter and her grandson.

The action was carried out by the narcotics group of the Vélez-Málaga police station as part of an investigation centred on a house where the officers suspected that a continuous drug dealing activity was being carried out.

According to a statement issued by the National Police on Wednesday, the investigations revealed that the elderly woman was allegedly engaged «habitually and continuously» in the direct sale of narcotic substances from her own home.

Investigators set up several surveillance devices on the property and detected a constant movement of people

The investigators set up several surveillance devices on the property and detected a constant flow of people entering the house for just a few minutes and then leaving it «in a hurry», a common pattern in this type of drug selling points. During the operation, the officers also managed to seize narcotic substances from several buyers, which reinforced the suspicions about the illicit activity that was allegedly taking place inside the house.

Image of the doses of cocaine seized. (CNP)

Once the evidence was gathered, the police entered and searched the house. During the operation, 32.8 grams of cocaine was seized, as well as precision scales, scissors and plastic cuttings allegedly used for packaging the substances. The officers also seized a computer, several mobile phones, electric scooters and 2,885 euros in cash, money that allegedly came from the activity under investigation.

Illegal business

The investigation culminated in the arrest of three people: the main suspect and two family members who lived with her, specifically her daughter and grandson, whom the investigators consider to be allegedly involved with the illicit business. With this police action, a new active point of sale of drugs has been dismantled in Vélez-Málaga, a town where in recent years the police have intensified their actions against the retail trafficking of narcotic substances in private homes.

Drug dealing continues to be one of the main police concerns in certain neighbourhoods and urban centres of the Axarquía, especially because of the impact that this type of activity has on neighbourhood coexistence and the perception of insecurity. Finoko_0**enalce_finoko_0**.

The National Police is keeping different lines of investigation open against drug distribution networks and points in the eastern region

The National Police has several lines of investigation open against drug distribution networks and points in the eastern region, both linked to retail trafficking and organisations dedicated to larger-scale distribution, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies and the judicial authorities.

The operation now underway in Vélez-Málaga once again demonstrates how this type of illicit activity can go on for years in apparently normal family environments, making it difficult to detect until police investigations manage to gather sufficient evidence to intervene.