Periana to take concerns over local unrest to central government

Concern for public safety in Periana in the the Axarquía area of Malaga province will be taken to the central government. The town hall has ... announced that it will register next week parliamentary initiatives to demand more resources and a more forceful response to the situation that, according to the Popular Party and some of the residents.

The national deputy of the Partido Popular (PP) political party for Ourense and spokeswoman, Ana Belén Vázquez, has pledged to bring the matter to the Spanish parliament to demand explanations from the Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. She did so during a meeting held last Wednesday in Mijas with PP representatives in the province, in which issues related to public safety and the rise in crime in Malaga province were addressed.

In a video recorded during the meeting, Vázquez made her commitment to the PP spokesperson in the opposition in the Periana town hall, Ángela Luque. "I give you my word that we are going to take the problem of insecurity that Periana is experiencing" to the Spanish parliament "without fail," she said.

"I give you my word that we will take the problem of insecurity that Periana to the Spanish parliament without fail"

The Galician MP said that the residents of Periana "have the right to feel safe and live in safety" and assed that her party "will stand up for the Axarquia town". She said that the aim of the initiatives will be to demand that the central government "take immediate action and reinforce security resources" in the town.

The PP spokesperson in Periana, Ángela Luque, explained to Vázquez the situation that, in her opinion, the town has been experiencing for months. Luque denounced the threats, aggression, illegal occupations of homes and robberies and asked the PP to become "the voice" of the residents in parliament. Luque also registered a written petition at the subdelegation of the central government in Malaga on Thursday 4 June.

The PP's decision comes after the demonstration held on Monday 1 June in the town in which around 1,500 residents took part according to the figures provided by the organisers. The march through the town centre carried banners with messages saying the town is "against aggressions and threats" and "Periana is a peaceful town".

The government sub-delegation in Malaga has reinforced the presence of the Guardia Civil in the area by means of a special operation

Periana is a largely agricultural town, one of the Axarquía's main producers of olive oil and is popular for rural tourism. However, in recent times it has seen how a problem of local coexistence has taken on a provincial and national political dimension in just a few days. The residents' protest and the involvement of all political groups have placed the security of the town at the centre of the public debate.

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