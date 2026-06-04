Family allegedly behind Periana tensions leaves town

Eugenio Cabezas 04/06/2026 a las 14:51h.

The family identified by a number of residents in Periana in the Axarquía area of Malaga province as allegedly responsible for a significant amount of the problems of coexistence and insecurity reported in recent months is believed to have voluntarily left the town.

Their departure comes after the incidents that occurred on Sunday 30 May, the 500-metre restraining order imposed on the couple in relation to incidents with neighbours and the demonstration held on Monday 1 June, in which around 1,500 people participated to demand that Periana remain "a peaceful town."

The woman accused by neighbours of allegedly committing various crimes confirmed to SUR on Tuesday that she has moved with her partner and their two children to his hometown in Cordoba province. She herself explained that the decision came after the restraining order.

The woman has denied the neighbours' accusations. “I own my house in Periana. I’ve been living there for eight years with my two children, ages 12 and four. My partner works and we have an income of 2,000 euros a month,” she told SUR. “We don’t need to steal,” she added, denying that she and her partner had stolen from, assaulted, or threatened residents.

In fact, according to this woman, they were “lynched by neighbours” last Sunday and will be reporting the their side of events to the police along with medical reports that describe the couple's injuries. Her partner showed the bruises and wounds on his face on the Canal Sur program 'Hoy en Día,' which, according to his sister, were caused by several residents.

The woman has reported to SUR that she is receiving threats through social media. The family’s voluntary and initially, temporary departure, comes at a time of heightened tension in Periana, where more Guardia Civil officers have been sent following the recent disturbances.

Sources within the central government representation in Malaga province have explained to SUR that a special operation has been in place "for as long as necessary to allow tensions to subside."