Wildfire in Vélez-Málaga under control

Enrqique Miranda 01/06/2026 a las 10:22h.

The Andalusian forest fire emergency plan (Infoca) has said that a wildfire, which broke out during the afternoon of Sunday 31 May in the Vélez-Málaga area of the eastern Costa del Sol, has been brought under control.

According to Infoca, the fire affected an area of the Real Bajo area of the municipality, but was declared to be under control at 7.20pm.

Two teams of forest firefighters and an operations technician worked on the ground and a light helicopter assisted with the fire-fighting efforts from the air.

In recent days, with the arrival of high temperatures, Infoca has responded to several fires in Malaga province and in particular in the Axarquía area to the east of the province: one in Almáchar and another in Canillas de Aceituno, which even led to people being evacuated from their homes.