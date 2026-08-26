Nerja declares Tuesday wildfire stabilised

The Andalusian forest fire service (Infoca) declared a forest fire that broke out in Nerja on Tuesday evening to be stabilised at 7.45am on ... Wednesday.

The flames were detected in the area around Río de la Miel, at the eastern edge of the municipality, within the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park.

At present, the team, comprising 16 forest firefighters, an environmental officer and a fire engine, are working to bring the fire fully under control.

The extensive ground and air resources of the Infoca plan deployed in the area gradually increased in response to the spread of the flames. The fire, which broke out shortly after 7pm, also forced the closure of the local access road to the area to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

The MA-6102 road has now reopened and residents of around 100 rural homes in the area have been able to return to their homes.

Initially, Infoca deployed two light helicopters and one heavy helicopter, two cargo aircraft, 25 forest firefighters, two Brica brigades, two operations technicians, an environmental officer and two fire engines.

As the minutes passed, the operation added 76 forest firefighters, three operations technicians, an environmental officer, two fire engines and a medical unit. In the air, two light helicopters, three medium-sized helicopters and two heavy helicopters were in operation until 8.30pm, along with a coordination aircraft. The number of aerial resources rose to eight during that phase of the firefighting operations.

Shortly after 9.30pm, the fire was deemed to be contained, with only ground-based resources working to extinguish it. Personnel from the state security forces were also at the scene to coordinate firefighting efforts in a very rugged area with steep slopes.

Homes in the surrounding area were left without power due to the fire and Endesa is due to repair the damage to the power lines on Wednesday.

The authorities have not yet confirmed the official cause. Sources close to the operation have suggested the possible collapse of an electricity cable below the former quarry and the landfill site as one of the possible causes.

The Río de la Miel area has a very rugged terrain and is home to dozens of houses and farms scattered along a narrow road that runs near the N-340. The forest firefighters have had make their way through the countryside, starting from the local road.

A picture of the fire, taken this Tuesday in Nerja. (ROSA MARÍA FERNÁNDEZ)

The Río de la Miel area has previously been the subject of preventative measures precisely because of the high risk of wildfires. Nerja town hall carried out clearing and tidying work along around ten kilometres of the Río de la Miel and Cantarriján road, expressly stating at the time that one of the objectives was to reduce vegetation fuel and prevent forest fires.

Now efforts are focusing on containing the fire while part of Infoca's extensive team and other specialists remain deployed.

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