Infoca deploys aerial and ground forces as wildfire breaks out on Pico del Almendrón in Nerja

A wildfire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Natural Park within the municipality of Nerja. The blaze is ... located in the vicinity of Pico del Almendrón, an iconic peak standing at an altitude of over 1,500 metres.

Plumes of smoke rising from the mountain slopes were clearly visible from Nerja town centre, located more than ten kilometres away, causing concern among local residents. The outbreak comes late in October, a time of year when the regional high-risk period for forest fires traditionally draws to a close.

According to the Andalusian Regional Government’s Infoca Plan, the alert was first raised at 12.59pm. Initial response teams included two groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician, two environmental officers, and a fire engine. Due to the steep, inaccessible terrain featuring deep ravines and rocky slopes, ground crews were immediately reinforced with four aerial assets: two ground-based cargo aircraft, one medium-lift helicopter, and one heavy-lift helicopter.

Infoca reinforces firefighting deployment as fire remains active

Shortly after 2.30pm, Infoca significantly scaled up the emergency operation between La Puerta and El Tajo del Almendrón as the fire remained uncontrolled.

The reinforced deployment now comprises two Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigades (BRICA), nine forest firefighter teams, three operations technicians, two environmental officers, and two fire engines, alongside the four active aircraft.

Pico del Almendrón (1,514 metres) forms part of the Sierra Almijara mountain range within the 40,000-hectare protected park spanning Malaga and Granada provinces. The area is celebrated for its biodiversity, including pine forests, steep ravines, and native wildlife such as mountain goats.

The incident follows a minor 3.5-hectare scrubland fire in Calaceite (Torrox) earlier in the week and an August wildfire in Nerja’s Arroyo de la Miel area that scorched seven hectares. Infoca has not yet released estimates of the burnt area or the potential cause as containment efforts continue.