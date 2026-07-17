Wildfire in Árchez and Cómpeta led to the activation of a Level 1 emergency and road closure as local population told to stay indoors

Another forest fire has broken out in the province in the midst of a heatwave. The blaze started this Friday in the Axarquía, in themunicipality ... of Árchez and has already led to the precautionary evacuation of rural properties in Loma de Árchez and Loma del Atajo.

Meanwhile a precautionary lockdown was imposed in Cómpeta.

The fire started in the Barranco de la Fuente area, next to the local road linking to the town centre of Árchez and near a recycling centre. The A-7206 road has been closed to traffic. The flames have also spread to the municipality of Canillas de Albaida.

The EMA Infoca unit reported the fire at 12.44pm and initially mobilised five aircraft: two light helicopters, one medium-weight helicopter and two ground-based cargo aircraft. Seventeen ground crew members and a fire engine are also taking part in the fire-fighting operations.

At 2.15pm, two further aircraft were deployed. Later, at 2.51pm, the number of aircraft deployed in the area – which affects the municipalities of Árchez and Cómpeta – rose to nine. Infoca has confirmed that they are working to "stabilise" the fire.

At 3.24pm, the regional government raised the emergency level to Operational Situation 1. “As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that you avoid the area and follow the instructions of the emergency services. Stay at home. Close doors and windows if you are affected by smoke. Take special care of children, the elderly and vulnerable people. Do not approach the fire. Always follow the instructions of the emergency services. Do not take any risks,” the regional government stated in a message on social media.

At 3.30pm, the number of aircraft deployed in the area had risen to ten, comprising two light helicopters, two medium-weight helicopters, one command helicopter, four cargo aircraft on the ground, one coordination aircraft, 80 ground personnel, two fire engines, a command team and a medical unit.

The affected area is home to numerous rural dwellings, a situation which has led to heightened vigilance and the implementation of preventative measures. The mayor of Árchez, Mari Carmen Moreno (PP), has confirmed to SUR that several families have been evacuated; no reports of personal injury have emerged so far.

Moreno explained that the fire front within the municipal boundaries of Árchez had been brought under control, although the flames had spread along a ravine and entered the neighbouring municipality of Cómpeta.

“They are sending more personnel to bring it under control there as well,” said the councillor, commenting on how the operation was progressing.

High temperatures and wind

Weather conditions are hampering fire-fighting efforts. The deputy mayor of Canillas de Albaida and president of the Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía, Jorge Martín (PP), has warned of strong winds and high temperatures in the area.

The affected area is home to numerous rural dwellings, a situation which has led to heightened vigilance and the implementation of preventive measures

The fire is raging in an area of rugged terrain, with country lanes and rural homes - factors that are complicating both access for ground crews and the protection of properties. Aerial resources have focused part of their efforts on preventing the fire from continuing to spread down the slopes towards Cómpeta.

As yet, there have been no official reports on the area affected or the cause of the fire. Fire crews are continuing to work to secure the perimeter, contain the fire front spreading towards Cómpeta and rule out any further risks to nearby homes.