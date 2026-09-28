Axarquía cancer charity launches 2027 calendar

The Axarquía-based cancer charity Asociación Esperanza has presented its 2027 calendar which features iconic images of the east of Malaga province, including La Viñuela ... reservoir, the vineyards and local traditions. More than 2,000 copies of the calendar are now on sale in town halls and local businesses in the area.

Members of La Esperanza posed in various spots around La Viñuela to represent the twelve months of the coming year. The photographer, Fernando de la Cruz Barranquero, De la Cruz described spending time with the women featured in the calendar as "an enormous privilege" and highlighted “their determination to keep going and to help others”.

More than 2,000 copies showcase La Viñuela and support Esperanza’s work with women with breast cancer throughout the Axarquía

The presentation brought together representatives from various town halls at the headquarters of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía in Torre del Mar. The president of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín, stated that the calendar symbolises values such as "solidarity, struggle, effort and unity" as well as serving to highlight the importance of prevention, healthcare and research. The deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Lourdes Piña, described Esperanza as “a beacon of hope during difficult times for many families”.

The association’s chair, María Ramos, explained that the calendar is "a project of solidarity, unity and hope”.

Towns and villages

Esperanza began publishing a calendar in 2011 and in recent years has featured various towns in the Axarquía as the subjects of the photographs. Before La Viñuela members have posed in Arenas, Periana, Almáchar, Benamocarra and Alcaucín, creating a visual tour of the Axarquía while maintaining the charitable purpose of the project.

Ramos has announced that Árchez will be the location for the 2028 calendar and the mayor, Mari Carmen Moreno, described it as "an honour" to be able to take part in a project with which the village, she said, is keen to continue collaborating.

The calendar, which has been published since 2011, will continue to feature towns and villages throughout the Axarquía, with Árchez set to be the location for 2028

Esperanza is based in Vélez-Málaga and currently describes itself as a regional, non-profit association dedicated to supporting people with cancer, regardless of the location of the tumour, as well as their families and loved ones. Its activities include social and healthcare services, awareness campaigns, workshops, prevention initiatives and support throughout the cancer treatment process.

Copies of the 2027 edition can be purchased at the association’s headquarters, in local shops across the region and at participating town halls, or requested via their contact channels and social media.

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