Victim of Periana attack which sparked a demonstration speaks out

Eugenio Cabezas 08/06/2026 a las 13:34h.

The victim of the attack in Periana in the Axarquía area of Malaga province on Sunday 31 May, which sparked the demonstration in which 1,500 residents marched through the streets on Monday 1 June, has spoken to SUR about the incident.

Ana, who is in her 30s, is still suffering from anxiety over a week after the assault which allegedly happened in a park in the town. Ana says she is still “terrified” and in a state of shock. She was with her two daughters, aged 15 and 7, when, as she told SUR, she tried to intervene in an argument and ended up being punched, scratched, having her hair pulled and suffering abrasions all over her body, particularly on her knees, head and arms.

“I was just trying to intervene to stop them from attacking someone who had got into the wrong car and they turned on me,” the woman explains. When Ana saw a man violently berating another for having tried to open the door of a vehicle, according to Ana, the other person had mistakenly thought it was a taxi and had apologised.

Far from calming down, the situation escalated. “He got confused, thinking it was a taxi and apologised, but they kept threatening him. I went over to intervene and told them to leave him alone then started attacking me. They pulled my hair and dragged me along, with my little daughter in my arms,” recalls Ana, who says the incident took place in front of her daughters and other locals who were in the area.

Several witnesses rushed to separate those involved and Guardia Civil and Local Police officers went to the scene. Ana’s brother also arrived. According to statements from witnesses. Amid the tension, one of those involved allegedly pulled out a knife and a car wheel, threatening people in the vicinity.

The Guardia Civil arrested the couple identified as the alleged perpetrators of the assault. The following day the court in Vélez-Málaga released them on bail pending trial and imposed a restraining order requiring them to stay at least 500 metres away from Ana and her daughters.

The attack has been described by many residents as ‘the last straw’ following months of tension in Periana. Local residents have been reporting threats, assaults, illegal squatting and a spate of burglaries which they allegedly attribute to a couple and a group of people from their family and circle of friends. Those accused deny the allegations and claim that they too have suffered threats and assaults at the hands of local residents.

The unrest culminated on Monday 1 June with a demonstration attended by around 1,500 people, almost half of Periana’s registered population. The march wound its way through the town centre with banners protesting against the unrest.