Vélez-Málaga offers grants of up to 4,000 euros to new businesseses in bid to boost town centre

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched a new grant scheme designed to encourage the opening, relocation and modernisation of ... businesses in a bid to boost the town centre. The grants may cover up to 100 per cent of the investment, with a maximum limit of 4,000 euros per project.

The call for applications has an initial budget of 20,000 euros and the town hall plans to increase this amount depending on the number of applications received and the availability of funds in the municipal budget.

Self-employed people and small and medium-sized enterprises operating within the area defined by the Special Plan for Protection and Internal Redevelopment (PEPRI) of Vélez’s town centre will be eligible for the grants.

The grants will cover refurbishments, equipment, digitalisation and accessibility, with 100 per cent advance payments and a maximum of 4,000 euros

The eligibility criteria cover both the launch of new businesses and the relocation of businesses from other parts of the municipality. Establishments already operating in the area that intend to refurbish, expand or modernise their premises may also be eligible.

Eligible work includes refurbishment, the purchase of furniture and equipment, technical installations and energy efficiency improvements. Also included are work on façades, accessibility improvements and digitalisation projects.

Expenses

Funding may also be provided for the purchase of software and technological equipment, as well as certain initial costs relating to licences, local authority charges, technical studies or professional consultancy. Excluded are the rental or purchase of property, consumables and expenses not directly linked to the business.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez has said that the initiative aims to restore the social and commercial vitality of an area of particular heritage value. “We are continuing to make progress on our commitment to revitalising the historic centre,” said the mayor.

Lupiáñez maintains that the funding will help attract new businesses, support those already operating there and create opportunities for employment and economic growth.

The deadline is 30 September, and the subsidised activities must remain open for at least two years

The application period will remain open until 30 September. The grants will be awarded directly, once compliance with the requirements has been verified and will be paid in full in advance. Beneficiaries must continue their business activities for at least two years and provide proper evidence of how the funds received have been used.

Read comprehensive local news from the Axarquía