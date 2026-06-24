Vélez-Málaga town hall launches kids' summer pogramme of free activities

Eugenio Cabezas 24/06/2026 a las 16:09h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced its 'SUMMER 2026' free programme of events aimed at families, young people, children and visitors in various areas across the eastern Costa del Sol municipality.

The initiative, organised by the town hall's youth department, will include a wide range of activities for summer afternoons and evenings with educational leisure activities, films and participatory events.

The programme will take place in Lagos, Mezquitilla, Triana, El Trapiche, Chilches, Benajarafe, Almayate, Valleniza, Cajiz, Caleta de Vélez and Vélez-Málaga. The town hall’s aim is for the activities to reach the whole of the municipality and not be concentrated solely in the main urban centres.

The SUMMER 2026 programme will revolve around four main areas: cookery workshops, games and entertainment, summer cinema in María Zambrano Park, and the ‘Let’s go to the cinema!’ initiative, which will enable young people from the local communities to enjoy films at Cinesur El Ingenio with free transport.

The cookery workshops are designed as a family experience in which participants can knead dough, prepare recipes and take part in a hands-on activity centred on food. The sessions will begin at 8pm and will take place in each local community, with prior registration at the relevant local council offices.

At the same time, children’s workshops and entertainment sessions will bring imaginary scenarios to life, featuring characters such as pirates, scientists, puppets, musicians and princes. These activities will also start at 8pm, except in Triana, where they will begin at 6pm. They are scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The summer cinema will once again be one of the main highlights of the programme. María Zambrano park will host screenings suitable for all ages on 8 and 29 July and 12 and 26 August, featuring films such as ‘Sonic 3’, ‘The Smurfs’, ‘Campeonex’ and ‘2 Bad Guys’.

The 'Let’s go to the cinema!’ activity will offer free tickets to Cinesur El Ingenio for the youngest children as well as a free bus to take participating families to the cinema and collect them once the film has finished.

Those interested should check the information on the youth department’s website and register at the relevant local council office, either in person or by calling the telephone number provided in each case.

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