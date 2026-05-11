Vélez-Málaga town hall announces ambitious multi-million-euro plan to improve transport, culture and public services

Eugenio Cabezas 11/05/2026 a las 10:44h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has taken the final step towards launching its 'Ubi Nix Fit Sal' integrated action plan.

Through the programme the council aims to raise over 14 million euros from a combination of European funds and municipal contributions. The mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, announced in a video posted on his social media that the project is now entering its operational phase and will bring about a "historic" transformation for the town.

Lupiáñez explained that the plan is backed by the European Regional Development Fund and will enable the development of some twenty strategic projects. Among these, he cited initiatives in heritage, infrastructure, transport, the local economy and the coastline, with the aim of modernising the town and strengthening its capacity for growth.

Lupiáñez framed the project within a vision for the future of Vélez-Málaga and argued that the initiative “will consolidate the town as a benchmark for development, sustainability and progress”. In his message, the mayor highlighted that the plan is not merely a financial investment, but an opportunity to bring about tangible changes in the daily lives of local residents.

The initiative comes after SUR reported in January that Vélez-Málaga had secured nearly 12 million euros in European funding to support some twenty strategic projects. That announcement placed the municipality among the 20 Spanish town halls with the highest level of investment under the EDIL Plan 2021–2027. This funding will be structured around three main areas: the cultural ring, domestic product and coastal defence.

Transport and culture hubs

The planned work includes the so-called San Roque Hub, a transport interchange near the town centre designed to reduce traffic and promote sustainable transport. Plans also include a bicycle park, electric charging points and the modernisation of the bus station.

The plan also includes the comprehensive refurbishment of the Teatro del Carmen, the restoration of the former San José de la Soledad convent and the restoration of historic sites such as the Alcazaba-Fortaleza, Plaza de la Concepción and the San Sebastián chapel. Added to this are the San Francisco market, the warehouses on Calle Real and improvements to urban and pedestrian integration.

On the coast, one of the most notable projects will be the refurbishment of the Casa de la Viña in Torre del Mar, which will be converted into a social services centre. The plan also provides for improvements to the stormwater drainage network, road improvements and new car parks in Chilches, as part of a strategy combining territorial cohesion and urban adaptation.

The final allocation of funds places Vélez-Málaga in a prominent position within the Axarquía and the province. Malaga province as a whole has been allocated 119.4 million euros across 26 municipalities, while the total for Andalucía stands at 735 million euros for 83 projects.

In his video, Lupiáñez argued that “these funds mark a turning point in our model of the town” and stated that the initiatives will have a visible impact on quality of life and on opportunities for economic and social development.