Vélez-Málaga steps up rat and insect control

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is continuing to implement the municipal pest control plan with current efforts being focused on ... the town centre, Los Olivos and Camino de Algarrobo, among other areas, in accordance with the plan and the incidents detected.

The work includes rodent control measures such as the placement of bait and insect control treatments to reduce the presence of pests. The plan is tailored to the needs of each area within the municipality and to developments in the detected outbreaks.

The councillor for health, Juan Fernández Olmo, said during a visit to one of the sites on Monday 6 July, “Depending on local demand and the spread of insects, action is taken under the municipal plan wherever necessary." The councillor pointed out that the measures aim to tackle the main hotspots in the municipality and minimise disruption to residents.

Olmo thanked local residents for their cooperation and understanding, pointing out that Vélez-Málaga covers a very large area. For this reason, work is scheduled in stages so that action can be taken “as effectively as possible where it is most needed”.

Prevention

The municipal pest control plan is aimed at preventing and reducing the presence of species such as mosquitoes, cockroaches, rodents and other insects. Work focuses in particular on the sewerage network, the stormwater drainage system, public spaces and sensitive areas where water or waste may accumulate.

The campaign takes on particular importance during the hottest months of the year, when conditions are more favourable for the proliferation of certain insects. However, the town hall emphasises that this is not a one-off initiative, but rather an ongoing programme that runs throughout the year.

Neighbourhood issues can be reported via municipal channels and GECOR so that further action can be considered in each area

The town hall has pointed out that any issues can be reported via the official municipal channels. These include the GECOR platform, where reports will be dealt with, assessed and used to plan further action where necessary.

The local council stressed that community involvement is key to improving the plan’s effectiveness and that early detection of infestations, reporting of incidents and proper maintenance of public and private spaces help to strengthen pest control in a large and Vélez-Málaga.

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