Vélez-Málaga traffic restrictions & road closures: La Vuelta 2026 Stage 19 guide

Key takeaways: quick summary

VÉLEZ MÁLAGA town hall has announced parking restrictions and road closures as La Vuelta de España cycle race passes through the eastern Costa del Sol ... town on Friday 11 September.

The town will be the starting point for the 19th stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España, a 210.8-kilometre stage that will finish in Peñas Blancas in Estepona and which will require special traffic and transport arrangements to be put in place.

The first restrictions will come into force at 7am on Thursday 9th and will initially remain in place until 5pm on Friday. During this period, parking will be prohibited at the bus station esplanade, the wholesale market, the car parks opposite the bus station and opposite Jeromo, Blas Infante, Imaginero Domingo Sánchez Mesa and its adjoining forecourt, the Filete forecourt, Axarquía, Enrique Atencia Portillo, Carretera de Loja and Doctor Laureano Casquero in Vélez-Málaga.

The town hall has warned that vehicles left parked in the affected areas may be towed away. The ban will come into force well in advance to facilitate the setting up of facilities relating to the event, to prepare the areas reserved for the organisers, and to subsequently ensure the dismantling and operation of the security arrangements.

The cyclists are expected to pass through the municipality from around 11.50am on Friday 10 September. The route will cover some 8.3 kilometres within the municipal boundaries before continuing the stage, following a route that will pass through Blas Infante, Canalejas, Plaza de las Carmelitas, Cristo, Cervantes, Camino Viejo de Málaga, Camino Viejo de Vélez, the C-335, the A-356, the A-356-R, Pintor Cipriano Maldonado and Avenida de Andalucía. From there, it will continue towards Almayate and along the N-340 coastal road through Valle-Niza, Benajarafe and Chilches.

Road closures may begin gradually around 40 minutes before the start and will depend on safety requirements and how the race unfolds. The town hall recommends removing vehicles from the signposted areas in advance, avoiding the use of private cars where possible, checking alternative routes and following the temporary signage and instructions from the Local Police.

The councillor for sport, Manuel Gutiérrez, has asked residents affected by the restrictions for their understanding. "We understand the inconvenience this event may cause, and we ask for your understanding and patience," said the councillor, who described the start of the Spanish cycling tour as a "top-class" event for promoting the town's sporting and tourist profile.

Gutiérrez also maintains that the presence of La Vuelta will provide a promotional opportunity thanks to international television coverage. The councillor has stated that "millions of people" will be able to see images of Vélez-Málaga via media outlets in up to 200 countries, an estimate provided by the town hall itself as part of its assessment of the event's impact.

The route will cover 8.3 kilometres through the municipality

The town hall will provide information on access routes, timings and loading and unloading arrangements, while also reinforcing temporary signage. It expects to begin gradually returning to normality from 5pm on Friday, although timings may vary depending on how the race actually unfolds. Organisers of the race have confirmed that the stage will finish in Peñas Blancas, Estepona, after 210.8 kilometres.