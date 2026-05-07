Vélez-Málaga police officers sustain injuries while arresting two individuals for aggravated threats

A firearm the police seized in another operation in Malaga province.

María José Díaz Alcalá 07/05/2026 a las 13:59h.

Several National Police officers sustained injures on Monday, while arresting two individuals who allegedly threatened a man with imitation firearms in the Benajarafe area of Vélez-Málaga.

It happened at around 12.30am on Monday, when a police patrol car received an alert about a person at risk on the seafront.

After arriving at the scene, the police located the alleged perpetrators (a man and a young woman). Next to them, they found at least two hidden guns.

Although the weapons turned out to be replicas or starter pistols, that is, not suitable for firing real projectiles, the police proceeded to arrest both individuals, since they had intimidated a third person, which in itself constitutes a criminal offence.

During the arrest, both the man and the woman put up resistance and injured several police officers. SUR doesn't have information on the extent of the injuries.

The police arrested the suspects for their alleged involvement in aggravated threats and assaulting law enforcement workers. The detainees will likely have to answer to the competent judicial authority.