Applications open for allotments in Vélez-Málaga

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has opened a new application period to fill the plots currently vacant at the urban ... allotments for older people on Calle Aceituneros. Applications may be submitted from 15 September until 15 October, both dates inclusive.

The call for applications is aimed at residents who are over 60 and have been registered on the town hall's Padrón (register) for at least one year. Applicants will also have to provide a medical certificate confirming that they are physically fit enough to carry out the work typical of these allotments.

They must also be up to date with their tax obligations to the town hall and undertake to preserve and maintain both the plot and the associated facilities.

The councillor responsible for the area, Juan Fernández Olmo, said that the allotments are “much more than just a place to plant and harvest crops. They are places for meeting, socialising and being active, where our older residents can enjoy their time, stay active and share a hobby with others."

The application period will remain open until 15 October for people aged 60 or over who have been registered as residents of Vélez-Málaga for at least one year

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The programme aims to offer an alternative way of spending free time that combines physical activity, contact with nature and social interaction. Participants can grow their own plants and vegetables and share the space with other older people, as part of an initiative that the town hall has incorporated into its active ageing policies.

Applicants must demonstrate that they are physically fit, be up to date with their payments and undertake to look after the council plot

The information provided on Wednesday by the town hall does not specify the exact number of vacant allotments. Fernández Olmo summarised the aim of the initiative as enabling older people to have spaces where they can feel "useful, active and supported". Click here for further information (in Spanish).

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