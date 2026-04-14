Love hamburgers? Head to Vélez-Málaga from 15 to 19 April

Isabel Méndez Málaga Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:04 Share

Burger (smash) lovers have the perfect excuse to go to Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol this week: the Burger Cup, which brings together some of the best-known specialised companies in the sector, will be held there from Tuesday 15 to Sunday 19 April.

The stalls will be on Plaza de los Grupos de Fuerzas Regulares, where the creations of Gosso, BlitzBurger, Vaxo, Burger Lab, Nache's | Burger Bar, Smokie Madriz Streetfood & Catering, Santo Pecado Smashburger, Hype and Madu Burgers, as well as the desserts of Cristian Ramos Marzal will all be available to sample.

There will also be a children's showcooking event on Saturday 18 at 12.30pm, for which registration must be made through social media and there will also be live music. Recyclable plastic cups will be available for purchase at the price of one euro, and part of the proceeds will go to an association that works on behalf of people affected by ALS.

The opening hours will be Wednesday and Thursday from 7pm to midnight and Friday to Sunday from midday to 1am. Admission is free.