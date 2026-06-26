United front against the closure of La Cala del Moral post office

Councillors at Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol have voted unanimously to try to save the post office in ... La Cala del Moral after the state-owned company, Sociedad Estatal Correos y Telégrafos (Correos), informed the town hall via the official register, earlier in June, that it was planning to close the branch.

The text of the motion presented at the full council meeting on Thursday 25 June, addressed to Correos, calls for the branch to be kept open as they are considered "essential" for the provision of the public postal service in the municipality.

The motion, backed by all political groups represented on the council, expresses the unanimous rejection of the office’s closure and demonstrates institutional support for the residents, businesses, self-employed people and workers affected by the decision.

“The post office in La Cala del Moral is an essential public service for thousands of local residents, and we cannot allow it to be lost”

“The post office in La Cala del Moral is an essential public service for thousands of local residents and we cannot allow such a vital piece of infrastructure for our municipality to be lost,” said the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado.

He went on to say that "the town hall will defend the interests of our residents and ask Correos to reconsider this decision, taking into account the population growth in Rincón de la Victoria, the existing demand and the importance of ensuring local public services".

The post office in La Cala del Moral serves a population of over 16,600, a figure that rises significantly during the summer months. The motion argues that the closure of this facility would mean concentrating all the municipality’s in-person postal services at a single location, with the consequent risk of overcrowding, longer waiting times and a loss of local access to public services.

Possibilities

Salado pointed out that post offices currently perform functions that go far beyond traditional postal services, by facilitating administrative procedures, official notifications, basic financial services and day-to-day tasks. He stressed that they are "particularly important for older people and groups who face greater difficulties in accessing digital resources".

The town hall has also expressed its willingness to collaborate at an institutional level with Correos in the search for solutions that will enable the La Cala del Moral post office to remain open and ensure an adequate level of service.

The agreements reached will be forwarded to Correos, the State Industrial Holdings Company (SEPI), the central government and the workers’ representatives and the authorities concerned, with the aim of promoting a favourable solution for the continued operation of the La Cala del Moral post office.

Letters

The mayor has already sent separate letters to the Chair of Correos, Pedro Saura, and to the Minister of Finance, Arcadi España, as the State-owned Company Correos y Telégrafos S.A. falls under the remit of his department, to convey his opposition to the unilateral decision taken by Correos and to warn them of the serious harm that the closure of the La Cala del Moral post office will cause to local residents and users in the municipality.

In the letter addressed to the Chair of Correos, the mayor requested an urgent meeting to discuss a matter of particular importance to the municipality and to explore alternatives that would prevent the closure of these facilities.

The Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants’ Federation (CSIF) has joined in this complaint and also warns that the No. 1 branch of Correos in Ronda, on Calle Médico Luis Peralta, will suffer the same fate.