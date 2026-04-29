Two new Local Police officers for Axarquía town amid growing concerns over rural theft

Eugenio Cabezas 29/04/2026 a las 12:33h.

Benamocarra in Malaga province's Axarquía area is to have two new Local Police officers on duty this summer and is considering recruiting more personnel in coordination with the Guardia Civil, following a meeting held a the town hall recently to address security matters in the town, which is home to over 3,200 registered residents.

The mayor, Abdeslam Lucena, the deputy mayor, Marilé Muñiz, and the councillor for public safety, José Ramón Palomo, welcomed the head of the Vélez-Málaga Guardia Civil, Francisco Manuel García Rodríguez, as well as Sergeant Manuel Sarría and Lieutenant Cristina Sánchez, to the town hall for a meeting focused on the public safety situation in the town.

The police reinforcement comes at a time when town halls in the Axarquía are seeking to increase their staffing levels to respond more swiftly to day-to-day incidents, minor disturbances and neighbourhood disputes.

There is also a growing need for preventive surveillance, particularly during the busiest months and in rural areas, which are home to numerous houses and farms growing valuable subtropical crops like mangoes and avocados.

In a statement the town hall also highlighted the cooperation shown by the Guardia Civil, which has announced its intention to reinforce its presence in Benamocarra with more officers and more frequent patrols—a measure the town hall considers key to improving the safety of residents.

Benamocarra has joined the growing number of municipalities reinforcing their security forces to better prepare for the summer, a time when police presence becomes more visible. The town hall reminded residents of the contact numbers for any incident: 639 151 331 for the Benamocarra Local Police and 062 for the Guardia Civil.