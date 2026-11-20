The arrest in Lleida of a financial adviser under investigation for an alleged three-million-euro fraud involving around fifty people has opened up a ... new line of inquiry into the case of Paco 'el Bueno', the former insurance broker from Vélez-Málaga who has been in prison since the summer of 2025 for an alleged multi-million fraud in the Axarquía area of Malaga province.

Several victims have shared their suspicions with the Malaga-based lawyer Marta Fuentes, who represents eight of those affected by the Catalan case, regarding a possible link between the two individuals under investigation, although there is currently no evidence to suggest that such a connection has been established.

In the early hours of Wednesday 18 November, the Catalan police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, arrested the adviser identified by the initials M. G. Q., as part of an investigation into alleged financial fraud which could amount to three million euros. The investigation initially points to around fifty victims, including relatives, friends and clients who are said to have entrusted their savings to the arrested man by purchasing so-called guaranteed investment products. Investigators carried out searches and seized documentation relating to the transactions, as part of legal proceedings that are currently subject to a gag order.

The possible link to Francisco Gutiérrez Ortega, known in Vélez-Málaga as Paco 'el Bueno' , stems from the testimonies that have reached the Malaga-based lawyer. Fuentes explained to SUR on Wednesday that some victims claim the Velez-based agent had met with the man now in custody during his trips to Switzerland.

Those same testimonies also place both men at the Starlite Festival in Marbella, which the Catalan adviser is said to have attended alongside the suspect from the Gutiérrez Ortega. However, the connection has not yet been verified and so far no documentation has come to light to substantiate these alleged meetings or any coordinated action between the two.

The prosecution's evidence places both managers at events and social gatherings, although there is no proven link

Beyond these personal connections highlighted by the victims, the two cases share similarities in the way investors were recruited. Both managers carried out their professional activities within the Occident group – formerly Catalana Occidente – and had extensive experience in the insurance sector. In the Lleida case, the suspect had been working in this field for over two decades and presented himself publicly as a financial adviser and managing partner of an agency affiliated with the company. His office, which bore the insurer's corporate branding – as was also the case with Paco 'el Bueno' – was one of the main places where he dealt with clients.

Lawyer Marta Fuentes has filed a criminal complaint with the courts in Lleida on behalf of eight affected parties who are claiming the return of 139,500 euros. According to the complaint, to which SUR has had access, the defendant offered savings schemes under names such as 'Ahorro Élite', accompanied by documents containing phrases such as 'guaranteed deposit' and 'guaranteed capital'.

The sums were paid in with the promise that the money would be returned within a specified period and that an additional return would be earned. The complaint alleges that the adviser exploited his professional reputation and his relationship with the insurance company to build trust among investors, using a modus operandi identical to that of Paco 'el Bueno'.

Testimonials

The court documents describe a scheme in which clients made transfers to accounts provided directly by the adviser. In some cases, the initial investments had been repaid along with the promised returns, which helped to build trust and encourage further contributions. However, when other investments began to mature, those affected stopped receiving the agreed sums. This is what is known as an alleged pyramid scheme. The complaint details successive promises of repayment, new payment dates and references to transfers that ultimately failed to materialise – a pattern which the victims consider particularly relevant in determining whether there was ongoing deception.

The victims' legal representatives are calling for an investigation into the whereabouts of the money and the authenticity of the documents used in the transactions. They are also requesting that Occident's potential subsidiary civil liability be determined, on the grounds that the adviser's professional ties to the company and the use of its corporate image may have contributed to creating an appearance of security. The complaint also seeks a provisional bond of at least 186,000 euros to guarantee potential financial liabilities. For the time being, the complaint does not allege any criminal offence against the insurer, although it calls for clarification of the supervisory mechanisms and the powers vested in the agent.

For its part, Occident has publicly maintained that it acted diligently from the moment it became aware of the claims and that it took the appropriate legal and contractual measures, including terminating its business relationship with the detainee's agency. The company has also stated that it is cooperating with the authorities and has set up a personalised support procedure to examine the cases of those affected. The investigation will need to clarify whether the transactions in question related to products actually marketed by the insurer and to what extent each party was liable.

Eight customers are claiming 139,500 euros and are calling for clarification regarding Occident's involvement in savings products that are still under investigation

The Lleida case once again turns the spotlight on the judicial investigation underway in Vélez-Málaga against Paco 'el Bueno', who remains in custody in Archidona prison awaiting trial. The former manager was arrested by the National Police in Logroño on 29 July 2025, after leaving the Axarquía region amid a flood of complaints. The case involves more than 300 victims and alleged financial losses exceeding 16 million euros. In his first statement before the judge last June, Gutiérrez presented himself as 'a victim' and claimed to have documentation with which he could justify his financial transactions.

The defence team for the suspect from Vélez-Málaga has once again requested his release, a request opposed by the private prosecutors representing the victims, who consider that there remains a risk of him absconding and the possibility of evidence being destroyed. While the preliminary investigation remains open in Vélez-Málaga, testimony regarding alleged contacts with the adviser detained in Catalonia introduces a new element of uncertainty into the proceedings.

The investigations will also try to ascertain whether the two men actually had personal or professional dealings and whether the similarities in the operations reported are merely the result of a similar modus operandi or conceal a genuine connection.

Read comprehensive news from the Axarquía.