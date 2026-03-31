Torrox town hall calls on regional and central governments for flood aid

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 12:13 Share

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has unanimously approved a motion to apply for emergency aid from the Andalusian regional government for the repair of rural roads and infrastructure damaged by the recent series of storms.

The damage caused by the storms that battered large parts of the Andalusian coast in winter is estimated at nearly 200,000 euros in Torrox primarily along the coast and on the agricultural road network.

During the council meeting on Monday 30 March, mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said it was important to act quickly to repair the affected areas and ensure safety after the episodes of intense rainfall. According to a municipal report most of the damage is concentrated on the town's beaches, with approximately 120,000 euros of damage to infrastructure including walkways, showers, and access points, while rural roads have suffered erosion, gullies, and landslides that have affected agricultural traffic.

Medina went on to say that the town hall had already acted urgently during the storms and that the Andalusian regional government is committed to channelling aid through programs like Andalucía Actúa. He also requested support from the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, as well as the central government.

However, the opposition socialist PSOE group used the same town hall meeting to criticise the state of "neglect" of the rural roads and the lack of planning by the governing team. The PSOE spokesperson, Mari Nieves Ramírez, highlighted that these roads are "essential for the local economy," supporting sectors such as agriculture and tourism, and criticised the ruling PP party for "squandering resources without addressing the true needs of the municipality".