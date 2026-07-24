Torrox cracks down on illegal dumping and is set to issue more than 100 fines this summer

The Local Police in Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol has begun to impose fines for the unauthorised dumping of furniture, rubble, garden waste ... and other rubbish following an information and awareness campaign that ran for just over a month. The town hall has announced that 15 cases have been opened so far, eight for serious offences and seven for offences considered minor.

The fines range from 750 euros for minor offences to 3,000 euros in the most serious cases, as explained on Thursday 23 June by the deputy chief inspector José Manuel Ruiz, who highlighted that the number of cases is now approaching twenty, as new cases continue to be added while the campaign is ongoing.

Some of the offenders have been identified thanks to photographs and videos provided by local residents. The mayor, Óscar Medina, has praised the public’s cooperation and explained that information on vehicles and number plates complements the surveillance work carried out by police officers at various locations across the municipality.

Torrox has opened 15 investigations and imposed fines of up to 3,000 euros after identifying offenders thanks to cooperation from local residents

Local Police officers have identified people from Motril, Frigiliana and Cómpeta who were allegedly travelling to Torrox to dump rubble, household goods or boxes. The force’s chief officer, Diego Blancat, has warned that the town hall will take ‘decisive’ action against anyone using paths and areas around rubbish bins as makeshift rubbish dumps.

Among the areas considered most problematic are certain sections of the roads in Cómpeta and Frigiliana, El Pontil, Pago Santilla, Torrox Park and Avenida del Mediterráneo. Medina maintains that the increased police presence is beginning to yield visible results in these particularly sensitive areas.

Containers

Among the offences reported are leaving furniture without first requesting its collection, dumping garden waste and leaving bags of rubbish from small-scale renovation work for collection by the local council.

Ruiz pointed out that anyone who wants to dispose of furniture by leaving it in the street by rubbish containers must contact the municipal waste collection company in advance to arrange the date and location of collection. “Our intention is not to base police action solely on issuing fines,” said the deputy inspector, who added that the main objective is to ensure that waste is managed in accordance with the by-law.

The campaign coincides with the delay in the opening of the new recycling centre due to the lack of an electricity connection. Medina has publicly criticised Endesa and announced that the facilities will be brought into operation using generators if the company fails to provide the power supply within the next month. However, he has made it clear that this delay does not authorise people to leave waste on public roads.

The police are asking for photos or videos of number plates and expect to receive over a hundred complaints if the dumping does not decrease this summer

The Local Police estimate that, if the current rate continues, the town could exceed a hundred reports by the end of the summer. Ruiz has made it clear that the aim is not to reach that figure, but rather for the number of fines to decrease gradually as a result of greater awareness and compliance with the rules by individuals and businesses.

Blancat also explained that the cleaning company, FCC Caviclum, is attending to the areas indicated by the Local Police. The town hall will continue to monitor the situation and encourages members of the public to report any new instances of fly-tipping by providing photographs of number plates, while guaranteeing the confidentiality of those who do so.