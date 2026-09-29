Torrox puts up one hundred kilometres of bunting in the colours of the Spanish flag ahead of its fair

Torrox has taken on a new look in the run-up to its annual feria (fair) in the form of continuous red and yellow bunting ... that runs through much of the village centre. The eastern Costa del Sol town hall estimates the total length of the decorations, in the colours of the Spanish flag, to be 100 kilometres. The bunting runs from La Almazara fairground to Plaza de la Constitución and along several neighbouring streets.

The decorations stretch along Avenida de Cómpeta, Paseo de Las Moreras, and Calle Almedina and Calle Doña Elisa Ortega; four of the main streets in the historic centre. The result is particularly striking when viewed from the air. On Plaza de la Constitución, one of the main venues for the festivities due to begin on Wednesday 30 September, the now traditional umbrellas in the same colours as the national flag have also been put up.

The scale of the display can be seen in an aerial video filmed this weekend from a paramotor by Fly Málaga Costa del Sol, a company run by David Tejeiro, from Cómpeta. During the flight, the camera pans across the town centre, offering a bird’s-eye view of how the colours red and yellow mark the entrance to the town, wind their way along the main streets and ultimately converge around the square.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, told SUR on Sunday 27 September that he is "swept up in a love of Spain" adding "Viva España", referring to the large-scale display. The mayor has also shared another message on his social media, accompanied by a video, this time relating to Ceuta: “Ceuta is not for sale; Ceuta must be defended.”

Programme

The event serves as a prelude to the Torrox Fair 2026, which will take place from Wednesday 30 September to Sunday 4 October. The town hall has organised five days of activities in which the historic centre will once again take centre stage, with Plaza de la Constitución serving as one of the main venues.

Raya Real, Miguel Campello, Maki and María Artés, Malamanera, Javier Ojeda and Paco Candela are among the names announced for the festivities. Six of the nine concerts considered to be the main events by the town hall will take place on Plaza de la Constitución, while the other three will be held at the Caseta del Mayor, set up in the Jardines de Picasso. All the announced performances will be free of charge.

Imagine the bunting put up in Plaza de la Constitución and the colourful umbrellas. (SUR)

This year’s opening address will also have a distinct local flavour and will be delivered by members of the Torrox Choir and Dance Group, part of the La Rejana cultural association. The poster promoting the festivities has been designed by Elena Bravo, a 19-year-old from Torrox who is studying Graphic Design, and she has incorporated recognisable elements of the town and its traditions into the poster.

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