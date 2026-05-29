Torrox adds another kilometre to Malaga's coastal path project

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación, has approved a new grant of 896,223 euros to Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol ... to build another section of the coastal path (Gran Senda Litoral) in the town.

The new section will be just over one kilometre long and will run between the Jardines del Mar residential area and the Barranco del Agua area, on a route located between the N-340 coastal road and the beach.

The project envisages fitting out a two-metre wide pedestrian path along most of its length, with wooden paving and an adjacent concrete area of variable width between the path and the N-340.

Mixed steel and wooden safety barriers will be placed at the edge of this area. This section of the coastal path is in addition to the construction of a pedestrian footbridge over the Torrox river.

The coastal path is currently around 90 per cent complete, although there are still some points that are still pending

The president of the Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salado, explained on Thursday 28 May in a statement that the provincial authority has granted this aid to Torrox so that it can proceed with the contracting of the work.

Salado highlighted the Diputación's ongoing commitment to complete the pending sections of the coastal path, working closely with the town halls, the Junta de Andalucía and the central government, through its coastal department (Costas).

The coastal path, or Gran Senda Litoral, is currently 90 per cent complete, although there are still pending areas, especially in some sections of the eastern coast, where technical, environmental and administrative complexity has historically delayed certain actions.

Spatial planning

Salado stressed that these projects not only help citizens to walk along the coastline in an accessible way, but also contribute to land-use planning and the protection of areas of environmental value along the coastline, avoiding, for example, the invasion of motor vehicles.

The provincial president has also argued that the coastal path increase the tourist attraction of coastal towns, which is a boost to the local economy. In the case of Torrox, the new intervention reinforces the pedestrian connection strategy of its coastline, one of the most important tourist axes of the town.

The works will affect a stretch of 1,060 metres, with a total surface area of 3,506 square metres and an expected completion time of almost four months

According to the project, drafted by Costa del Sol tourism and planning staff, the project will affect a stretch of 1,060 metres, with a total surface area of 3,506 square metres and an expected completion time of almost four months. The road access areas will be paved, respecting the existing private road and pedestrian accesses. The current public accesses to the beach, both pedestrian and exit for authorised vehicles, will also be maintained.

The project also includes two small overpasses over existing drains and the construction of a concrete block wall at another point along the route. These are technical solutions designed to guarantee the continuity of the path and adapt the route to the characteristics of the terrain.