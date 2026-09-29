Torre del Mar to celebrate Oktoberfest on 10 and 11 October

Torre del Mar will be holding its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 October on the eastern Costa del Sol town's Avenida ... Toré Toré.

The event will open at 1pm on both days and the live music will kick off on Saturday at 4pm with the Free Soul Band. At 6pm it will be the turn of Hombres B, a Hombres G tribue band while Las Vegas will round off the first day’s programme from 8pm.

On Sunday Malabares, a tribute band to Estopa, will perform at 4pm followed by Iberia Sumergida, a tribute to Héroes del Silencio at 6pm and at 8pm Aire will bring the weekend to a musical close with songs by Mecano.

Oktoberfest will feature six concerts and a number of local bands over two days on Avenida Toré Toré in Torre del Mar

The programme finish with appearances by local associations and groups including Luz del Alba choir, Feel the Music, Fit Gipsy Dance, the Peña Buena Amistad choir and the Ganas de Vivir castanets group are all set to take part, with their performances spread over the two days.

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The beer festival has become a regular fixture of autumn in Torre del Mar and the town hall has described it at the time as one of the town’s "most established autumn events".

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