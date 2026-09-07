More than 300,000 people look to the skies for the eleventh Torre del Mar International Air Show

The roar of engines overhead once again took hold of the eastern Costa del Sol from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 September with the Torre del Mar International Air Show ... . The main day got under way at 12pm on Sunday, with thousands of peope spread out along the beach to watch a display that lasted until 3.30pm. The largest crowd stretched from Torre del Mar towards Caleta de Vélez to the east and Almayate to the west, turning several kilometres of coastline into a vast open-air grandstand overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

The organisers have put the number of people who visited Torre del Mar this weekend for the eleventh International Air Show at over 300,000. Beyond the attendance figures, the event organisers highlighted the atmosphere along the seafront and the beach, which were transformed into a huge open-air stage during the displays, attracting spectators from all over Spain and abroad.

Organisers expressed particular gratitude for the response from local residents, families and aviation enthusiasts, as well as for "the patience, enthusiasm and every round of applause" from the public. It also highlighted the months of preparation required to organise a festival of this kind and summed up the outcome saying, "The skies above Torre del Mar have brought us together once again."

The weather was on the side of one of the most popular events on the Axarquía municipality's tourist calendar. It was a hot day, with calm waters on the Mediterranean and many people alternating between watching the aircraft and going for a swim. Aviation enthusiasts, families and visitors of all ages had taken to the beach and the promenade from early on, seeking a good vantage point to watch the displays. Parasols, chairs, cool boxes and cameras were a common sight on a morning when almost everyone's gaze was fixed on the sky.

More than 300,000 people visited Torre del Mar this weekend to enjoy the Air Show

The audience included visitors from all over Spain and also from abroad. This was the case for Jorge Iranzo and Mariana Fernández, who had travelled directly from Madrid and are now regulars at this event in Torre del Mar: "We've been coming for four years running; we never miss it; it's a marvellous spectacle," they told SUR while waiting for the displays to begin. Like them, many enthusiasts have made the first weekend in September a fixed fixture in their diaries.

The Air and Space Force's Aerobatic Parachuting Patrol (PAPEA) kicked off the programme. Next came the Guardia Civil's parachuting team, followed by the formation from the Royal Aeroclub de Sevilla. The early stages of the day served to build up the atmosphere, which grew as the displays over the sea unfolded and some of the most eagerly awaited aircraft began to appear.

Next up were the lighter, more acrobatic displays. David Teijeiro's paramotor delighted the thousands of spectators, offering a very different style of flight to that of the large military aircraft that were to follow. No less impressive was the display by ELA Autogiro, featuring Francis Jiménez. The National Police helicopter then took over before the UK's Aerosparx team took centre stage with one of the day's most visually striking displays.

Following Aerosparx, the Guardia Civil made two appearances, first with a helicopter and then with the CN-235 aircraft. Next came Camilo Benito's turn, before one of the programme's largest aircraft took to the skies: the enormous A400M.

But the crowd wanted more. The final stretch featured some of the Air Show's main attractions. Yakstars kicked off this phase ahead of the arrival of the C.16 Eurofighter, whose roar once again proved to be one of the moments most eagerly awaited by the audience. The fighter's speed and the sound of its fly-bys sparked a wave of applause and mobile phones held aloft in the arena – a familiar sight whenever the fighter jet appeared on the horizon.

Next up was the ASPA Patrol, the Spanish Air and Space Force's helicopter formation, which showcased its repertoire of coordinated manoeuvres. Finally, the Mirlo Formation brought the displays to a close with its Pilatus PC-21s, rounding off three and a half hours of aerial activity. The new formation was indeed one of the main new features of this year's event, and its presence had been generating excitement ever since the programme was announced.

The Eurofighter, the A400M, the ASPA Patrol and the Mirlo Formation provided some of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the air show

The Air Show takes place in September in an attempt to combat seasonal tourism. Once August is over, the town hall aims to maintain the momentum of tourists with an event capable of attracting visitors specifically for the exhibitions. In previous years, the organisers and the town hall have highlighted the impact that the massive influx of visitors has on accommodation, restaurants and local businesses over the weekend.

Security

The large crowds also meant that a major security and emergency response operation had to remain in place throughout the day. The National Police, Guardia Civil, the Fire Service, Civil Protection and the health services were all part of the operation for this free event, which was visible from much of the Torre del Mar coastline. Various municipal departments and organisations involved in security also played a part in coordinating an event on this scale.

No serious incidents were reported throughout the day. Despite the high numbers of people on the beach, the promenade and the approaches to Torre del Mar, the defining image of Sunday was that of thousands of people all looking up at the sky at the same time as the aircraft completed their manoeuvres off the coast. Whole families, enthusiasts equipped with powerful camera lenses and casual beachgoers all shared the same scene for hours on end.

The town hall attributes the success of the Air Show to the reduction of seasonal fluctuations in tourism and its impact on hotels, bars and shops

With the conclusion of the 'Formación Mirlo' display shortly before 3.30pm, the main aerial programme of this year's event came to an end. Festival organisers have been keen to thank attendees for their good behaviour and patience and have highlighted the family-friendly nature of an event that brings together both aviation experts and people who simply come along to enjoy the spectacle from the beach.

Fans will now have to wait until next year to once again see the skies above Torre del Mar transformed into a stage for fighter jets, helicopters, parachutists and aerobatic formations.

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