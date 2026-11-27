Torre del Mar has kicked off the festive season with the unveiling of its traditional 'Belén' (nativity scene), one of the main attractions at this ... time of year in the eastern Costa del Sol town. The Nuestra Señora del Carmen cultural centre, housed in the historic Azucarera (sugar cane factory), is hosting the handcrafted display.

Created by local artist Antonio Fortes, the Belén covers more than 50 square metres and features around 2,000 figures. The display, which attracts thousands of visitors every year according to the town hall, combines nativity scenes with recreations well-known buildings and places in Torre del Mar.

The display recreates various landscapes and biblical scenes, featuring mountains, valleys, rivers, buildings and small scenes from everyday life, all coming together to form a miniature journey. One of the main features of the nativity scene is the inclusion of elements inspired by the history and identity of Torre del Mar.

Antonio Fortes' exhibition combines biblical scenes with views of Torre del Mar and can be visited daily at the Azucarera

Creating the nativity scene is a task that takes up a good part of the year. During the opening ceremony Fortes thanked those who have helped him throughout the set-up process, highlighting the collective effort required to bring the various scenes to life and complete a display of this scale. The artist has invited local residents and visitors to take a tour of the display,

The drawings from the Cipriano Maldonado competition accompany the nativity scene, which can be viewed every day in the mornings and afternoons

The visit to the nativity scene is rounded off with an exhibition of drawings by pupils from various schools in the town, who took part in the traditional 'Cipriano Maldonado' painting competition.

The Belén is open to the public every day at the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Cultural Centre, located in the former Torre del Mar sugar factory. Opening times are Monday to Friday, 8:30pm to 9pm; Saturdays from 10am to 8pm and Sundays from 11am to 2pm and 5 until 8pm.