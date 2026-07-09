Torre del Mar gears up for start of 2026 Weekend Beach festival

09/07/2026 a las 16:17h.

Thousands of ‘weekers’ are heading to Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol for this year's Weekend Beach festival, which kicks ... off this Thursday 9 July. Headlining the festival, which is now in its eleventh year and will once again be taking place behind the town's Poniente beach, are Myke Towers, Dellafuente, David Bisbal, Ana Mena, La Pegatina and Morad.

The event, supported by Vélez-Málaga town hall, Torre del Mar mayor’s office, provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga, the Andalusian regional government and the INAEM, has established itself as one of Andalucía's most popular summer music events.

The festival will open with La Pegatina and Medina Azahara on Thursday, followed by Dellafuente, Bisbal, Ana Mena, Morad and Myke Towers on Friday and Saturday

Thursday will be headlined by La Pegatina and Medina Azahara. The line-up will also feature Boikot, Ballesteros DJ, Break The Senses, JP Fernández, Vilu Gontero and Idaira Siles, winner of the Emmerge competition.

Friday 10 July will feature a line-up centred on pop, urban music, rock, fusion and electronic music. Among the main highlights are Dellafuente, with his only concert in Andalucía; David Bisbal, Ana Mena, Morad and Alcalá Norte. In addition, the Sunrise Stage will get going on Friday with DJ sessions from Anthony Godfather, Detlef, EMM, Fleur Shore, Les Castizos, Miguel Bastida and Richi Risco.

Artists

Saturday 11 July will feature Myke Towers as the headline act, one of the biggest international names in Latin urban music. He will be joined on stage by Abraham Mateo, an Andalusian artist with an international following, on a day that will also feature Biznaga, Mägo de Oz, Walls, José de las Heras, Kybba and a collaborative performance by Los Estanques and El Canijo de Jerez.

The Sunrise stage set will see Boris Brejcha, BIIA, DJ Pepo, Herman Priet, Miguel Payda, Oliver Gil and Patrick Mason. The organisers highlight that the line-up brings together national and international artists representing a range of styles, from rock and pop to urban music and the latest in electronic music.

Last year’s event attracted around 90,000 attendees and generated an estimated economic impact of 12 million euros for the municipality and the surrounding area. Furthermore, a study by OnStrategy ranks the Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar amongst the fifteen Spanish festivals with the highest number of attendees and greatest brand impact, following an analysis of factors such as the quality of the line-up, sustainability, innovation, relevance and purchase intent.