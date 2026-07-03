Myke Towers and David Bisbal to headline Weekend Beach festival

Jennie Rhodes 03/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

The stages are nearly set and the finishing touches are going into the festival ground on Torre del Mar's Playa Poniente for this year's Weekend Beach, which gets under way on Thursday 9 July.

Kicking off the three-day music event will be festival favourites La Pegatina with their high energy Ska-cum-Catalan Rumba sounds and colourful graphics throughout the set. Also on Thursday night Malaga pop-rock band Break the Senses, Boikot and Medina Azahara are in the lineup.

On Friday night David Bisbal fans will be descending on the town to see one of the most well-known names in Spanish Latin-pop music. Since taking part in the Spanish TV talent show Operación Triunfo in 2001, the Almeria-born singer-songwriter has enjoyed huge success in and out of Spain.

Granada rapper Dellafuente and Barcelona rapper Morad, who are both returning to the popular Torre del Mar festival, are also performing on Friday night.

The Sunrise Stage will be lit up on Friday and Saturday for a full night of DJ sessions, covering a range of electronic dance music (EDM) genres.

On Saturday, Puerto Rican Latin urban, Reggaeton and Latin Trap artist Myke Towers, whose career includes collaborations with Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Daddy Yankee, will be the big name of the festival.

Folk metal band Mago de Oz from Madrid and Canijo de Jerez, who is well-known in Spain for his unique blend of flamenco, rumba and rock, will also be performing on Saturday, the last night of the festival.

Tickets are still available via the website: www.weekendbeach.es, which also has details of the full lineup and will publish the timings of each artist nearer the time. There are bars and food areas as well as merchandise stalls inside the festival ground.

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