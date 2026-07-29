Three Vélez-Málaga burglars arrested while breaking into house

The National Police, in collaboration with the Vélez-Málaga Local Police, arrested a 19-year-old man and two 33-year-old men as they ... were allegedly attempting to gain access to a property in the Hispanidad area on 28 July.

A call from a neighbour of the owners proved key. The tip-off concerned several individuals behaving suspiciously near the building. The information enabled several patrols to immediately launch an operation.

The police located the three suspects as they were attempting to break into the property. Swift coordination prevented the burglary.

During the operation, the police seized a hammer, a pair of bolt cutters, a crowbar, three T-shirts and a pair of gloves. The evidence also comprises a visual inspection of the scene, the vehicle the suspects used and the statements of the police who took part in the operation.

The arrest forms part of the operation the Vélez-Málaga Local Police have set up to prevent and investigate burglaries in recent weeks. The National Police, in coordination with the Local Police, have stepped up patrols and surveillance both in the town centre and in rural areas with the highest incidence of this type of crime.

According to sources, the suspects used a vehicle to travel to various locations within the Axarquía municipality. The investigation must now determine whether they are linked to other previous incidents.

At present, the authorities have not publicly established any link between the three individuals and the suspicious fires reported in recent days by residents of Almayate Alto and Valle-Niza.

The residents of the western part of Vélez-Málaga are concerned about the increasing number of burglaries in the area.

The association of scattered rural dwellings has reported a series of break-ins since mid-July, sometimes in occupied houses.

Association secretary Esther Ruiz told SUR that locals feel "helpless" and "vulnerable" because they live in rural areas. She stated that some of the robberies took place at the same time as fires in waste bins and scrubland, which, according to her, were intended to divert the attention of local residents and the emergency services.

Public cooperation

The police have emphasised the importance of public cooperation in this type of operation.

In this case, the prompt call to 091 enabled them to arrive before the suspects had managed to enter the property and cause damage or steal items.

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