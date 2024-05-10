Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Birra&Art poster. SUR
This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend
Food and drink

This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend

Rincón de la Victoria is hosting the Birra&Art festival from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May with beers from Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and Spain

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:31

Compartir

Plaza Al-Andalus in Rincon de la Victoria is hosting the Birra&Art craft beer festival from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May. The event combines international food stalls, entertainment and live music with "craft beers from Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and Spain” with brands including “La Sagra, Basquenland, Brewdog and Erdinger”, according to the councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín.

The food offer includes German sausages, Chilean and Argentinean barbecues, Italian food and Turkish delicacies. The festival starts at 7pm on Friday and will remain open until midnight. On Saturday 11 it will run from 12pm until midnight and on Sunday from 12 to 7pm.

On Friday music will come from BANDido at 8pm and Queen Vision at 10 pm, on Saturday BANDido will be on at 3.30pm, Eliza Handley at 8 pm and La Surfera at 10 pm. On Sunday Dance & Dreams (children's singing and dancing) will be performing at 12.30pm and ska band Skafeinados are on at 3.30pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town loses out on 9.2 million euros in funding for improvements to water supply
  2. 2 Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?
  3. 3 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  4. 4 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  5. 5 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  6. 6 Premium Clinic incorporates innovative robotic surgery techniques
  7. 7 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town hall blames third parties for the loss of funding for 10th century fortress and water supply improvements
  9. 9 Fuengirola's international fair hailed a huge success due to big influx of visitors
  10. 10 Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad