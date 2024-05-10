This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

Plaza Al-Andalus in Rincon de la Victoria is hosting the Birra&Art craft beer festival from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 May. The event combines international food stalls, entertainment and live music with "craft beers from Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and Spain” with brands including “La Sagra, Basquenland, Brewdog and Erdinger”, according to the councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín.

The food offer includes German sausages, Chilean and Argentinean barbecues, Italian food and Turkish delicacies. The festival starts at 7pm on Friday and will remain open until midnight. On Saturday 11 it will run from 12pm until midnight and on Sunday from 12 to 7pm.

On Friday music will come from BANDido at 8pm and Queen Vision at 10 pm, on Saturday BANDido will be on at 3.30pm, Eliza Handley at 8 pm and La Surfera at 10 pm. On Sunday Dance & Dreams (children's singing and dancing) will be performing at 12.30pm and ska band Skafeinados are on at 3.30pm.