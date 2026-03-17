Fifth secondary school in Rincón de la Victoria set to open in 2028

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 16:10 Share

The Andalusian regional government is due to issue the tender and municipal technicians are processing the relevant licences to start work on a fifth secondary school for Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The new educational facility will be built on a plot of municipal land next to the existing María del Mar Romera primary school in the Parque Victoria residential area in La Cala del Moral.

The new secondary school, which, like the one currently being built in Benalmádena, will take advantage of the unevenness of the site where it will be located to give personality to the resulting architecture, will have a budget of 8.7 million euros and will be able to take 360 pupils.

Rincón town hall estimates that, once the contracting phase has been completed, the work could begin at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, which, together with the 18-month completion period, would allow the classrooms to be ready for the 2028/2029 academic year.