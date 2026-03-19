Vélez-Málaga tax office moves to new facilities

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga and the president of the Diputación during the visit to the new tax office.

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 19 March 2026, 13:32 Share

The 'Patronato de Recaudación Provincial' (provincial tax office) of the provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga has opened new offices in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. The new facility will provide services to citizens from a total of 14 towns and villages in the Axarquía, with a combined population of over 112,000 inhabitants.

The new offices, located on Calle Cristo, were officially opened on Tuesday 17 March by the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, together with the mayor of Velez, Jesús Lupiáñez. The new space, with an area of 300 square meters, replaces the old facilities on Calle Romero Pozo and seeks to improve both the attention to the public and the working conditions of the staff.

Salado stressed in a press release that one of the main objectives of public authorities is to offer a "more modern and efficient" service. He highlighted that the new offices allow progress to be made along these lines, complementing the face-to-face service with the online services that the Patronato offers through its website.

The Velez-Malaga office is very busy, with more than 15,000 face-to-face transactions per year.

The Vélez-Málaga office is very busy, with more than 15,000 face-to-face transactions per year related to the management, collection and inspection of taxes and other public revenues, by virtue of the agreements signed with the local councils in the region.

The office serves Vélez-Málaga, Alcaucín, Almáchar, Arenas, Benamargosa, Benamocarra, El Borge, Canillas de Aceituno, Comares, Cútar, Iznate, La Viñuela, Periana and Riogordo.

Taxes and fees

The economic volume managed by Vélez office is particularly relevant. According to Salado, the value of the municipal tax registers and other public revenues exceeds 57 million euros per year in the case of Vélez-Málaga, rising to more than 69 million if all the municipalities served are taken into account.

The services provided include the management of taxes such as IBI, IAE or vehicle tax, as well as taxes related to real estate, tax inspections related to economic activity or the processing of traffic fines.

At present, the office 14 people specialised in customer service, tax management and inspection, which could soon be expanded with the assumption of new competences, such as the management of the rubbish tax. The Patronato maintains an additional service point in Torre del Mar, located in the Tenencia de Alcaldía, which reinforces the coverage of the service in the municipality and its coastal area.

The opening of these new facilities is part of the strategy of modernisation of public services promoted by the Diputación in a context in which digitalisation and the improvement of face-to-face service are combined to respond to the needs of citizens.