Taxis in Rincón de la Victoria can be ordered via WhatsApp

A combination of factors has led the Rincón de la Victoria taxi drivers' association to launch a booking service via Whatsapp. The system based on ... the messaging application is in the final stages of testing and will be fully operational next week in the eastern Costa del Sol town, according to Ramón Herrera Guirado, head of the association.

Behind this decision, on the one hand, is the renewal of the association's board of directors, which has identified the need to offer customers quick solutions to request transport and persuade them not to apps for private hire vehicles, which Herrera Guirado points out, also operate in Rincón de la Victoria.

23 Taxi drivers Currently, there are 23 active taxi licences in Rincon de la Victoria, as the president of the association points out. Each one of these serves 20 to 25 passengers every day, although they hope to grow with the new application.

2,500 Euros The development of this WhatsApp service has involved an investment of around 2,500 euros, which is necessary to have a simple number for future users to call, 679 59 59 59, as well as a website, among other tools.

The development of the WhatsApp service has involved an investment of around 2,500 euros, which is necessary to have a simple number for future users to call: 679 59 59 59, as well as a website, among other tools.

The next step is to go to the town hall to ask for their collaboration in order to make this possibility known to the public.

Operation

Requesting a taxi in Rincón de la Victoria via Whatsapp is simple, as Herrera Guirado points out. The interested party writes to the contact telephone number, through which they request the location, which is then confirmed. When the vehicle is on its way to the destination, the user receives a map describing the movement of the car in real time and also the licence number of the professional who is going to carry out the delivery.

At the same time, the switchboard continues to operate on 952 40 17 73.

"With Whatsapp, for example, it is possible to wait at home until we are at the door, it is more convenient and faster," the association argues.

There are 23 active taxi licences in Rincon de la Victoria, the president of the association points out. Each of these serves around 20 to 25 customers a day, although they hope to grow with the new application.