The four municipal libraries in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol have launched a new charity campaign, ‘Cultura Solidaria’ in the ... run-up to Christmas.

The initiative, organised by the town hall's culture department, aims to promote reading and charity over the coming Christmas festive season by inviting library users and visitors to donate a non-perishable food item or Christmas gift and take a book home in return.

The aim is to promote a love of reading while encouraging civic engagement and social commitment. All the food and other items collected during the campaign will be donated to the Rincón Contigo Association. The campaign started on Monday 23 November and runs until Wednesday 23 December.

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