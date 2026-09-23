Two streets in Torrox to get major renovation at a cost of more than 288,000 euros

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced an investment of over 288,000 euros to renovate and modernise Calles Refinos and ... El Portón, two projects that will combine improvements to the road surface with the replacement of water supply and sewerage infrastructure. The mayor, Óscar Medina has said that the work forms part of the municipal strategy to “continue improving the entire area surrounding the historic centre”.

The largest project will be the one planned for Calle El Portón, with a budget of around 209,000 euros. The project involves replacing the existing paving with clay paving slabs, creating a kerb and installing new drains connected to the stormwater network. The water supply and sewerage networks will also be upgraded. According to the town hall the work is part of the agricultural employment promotion programme (PFEA) and is funded by the town hall, Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga and the Andalusian regional government.

In Calle Refinos, the work will be carried out by the public water company Aqualia. The project is valued at around 80,000 euros and includes the replacement of pipes, domestic connections and manholes along the affected section.

The work in Calles El Portón and Refinos amount to 288,000 euros for the renovation of pavements and the water supply and sewerage networks in the town centre

The work in Calle Refinos will involve replacing 69 metres of water supply and sewerage networks and resurfacing approximately 226 square metres of pavement with tiles. The town hall has said that the project aims to strengthen infrastructure that is in need of modernisation and to improve the provision of both services to homes in this part of the historic centre.

In addition to these initiatives, there is the one-million-euro road resurfacing scheme announced by the town hall at the end of August. The project involves work on more than 37,000 square metres spread across Torrox Pueblo, El Morche and various coastal locations, as well as the creation of two new free on-street car parks. The estimated timeframe for this programme is around three months once the tendering process has been completed.