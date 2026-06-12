Rincón de la Victoria Pride prgramme announced

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its programme for Rincón Orgullo (Pride) 2026 with a range of activities aimed ... at the general public.

The programme, organised by the department for social welfare at Rincón de la Victoria town hall, includes a appearances by Spanish talent show ‘Operación Triunfo’ singer, Salma as well as drag artist Olivia Tobella.

Belén Gutiérrez, councillor for social welfare and equality, said, “having guests such as Salma and Olivia Tobella this year, alongside the work of organisations such as Apoyo Positivo, represents an excellent opportunity to continue making progress in raising social awareness.”

“Rincón Orgullo has established itself as a flagship programme in our local area which, through dialogue, knowledge and real-life experiences, helps to break down prejudices and build a more inclusive society”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “Rincón Orgullo has established itself as a flagship programme in our municipality which, through dialogue, understanding and real-life experiences, helps to break down prejudices and build a more inclusive society.”

The programme for Rincón Orgullo 2026 started on 11 June with talks and workshops and will conclude on 28 June at Plaza Gloria Fuertes in La Cala del Moral with the traditional speech and the Diversity Gala, which is now in its sixth year.

The speech will be given by La Dani, an actor, artist and hairdresser from Malaga, winner of the Feroz Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film 'Te estoy amando locamente' (I'm loving you crazily). La Dani has been nominated for a Goya Award for Best New Actor and was a member of the teaching team on Operación Triunfo 2025. La Dani will receive this year's Activism Award at the gala event.

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