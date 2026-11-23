Daniel Sola, from Cómpeta, has been killed in a collision in the early hours of Sunday 22 November as he was on his way ... home after celebrating his 21st-birthday with friends in Malaga city.

What was supposed to be a big celebration ended in tragedy when the car he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle on one of the slip roads leading onto the MA-20 motorway.

Daniel, who was well-known in Cómpeta, was training to become a chef in Malaga city, a course he combined with jobs in the hospitality sector and also in construction.

His sudden death has shocked family, friends and those who knew him in Cómpeta, who are still trying to come to terms with what happened on Sunday morning. Those who knew him describe him as a “cheerful, smiling, hard-working and mature” young man, who had “suffered a great deal in his short life”.

Daniel lost his mother about five years ago, when she died of cancer. Since then, the young man and his younger sister, aged 17, had been living with an aunt.

The Local Police are investigating how the young man’s car ended up driving the wrong way along the slip road onto the MA-20 from the capital

The mayor of Cómpeta, Rosa Luz Fernández, has conveyed her condolences via SUR to the family and friends of the deceased, expressing her sorrow at a loss that has shocked the entire town. The mayor wished to send a message of support to the young man’s loved ones at this particularly difficult time.

The accident occurred at around 5.45am on Sunday at the junction where Avenida de Andalucía joins the MA-20 motorway, heading towards Torremolinos. According to information provided by the emergency services, the car driven by Daniel, a red Hyundai owned by a relative, was travelling in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with another vehicle, an Uber, whose two occupants, aged 59 and 48, were injured and taken to Malaga University Hospital. Firefighters had to work for over half an hour to free Daniel, who had been trapped inside the car due to the force of the impact. Tragically he had already died by the time they got to him.

The accident and incident investigation unit (GIAA) of the Malaga Local Police has taken charge of the investigation to establish the circumstances of the accident. Among the possible explanations is that the young man may have become disoriented or confused while joining the road, although there is as yet no official confirmation regarding the reasons why he was driving in the wrong direction.