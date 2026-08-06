Sergio Cotilla voted in as new mayor of Algarrobo

Eugenio Cabezas 06/08/2026 a las 11:37h.

Sergio Cotilla has been elected as the new mayor of Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol. Cotilla replaces Natacha Rivas who stepped down from the post to take up a post at Andalusian regional government as director-general for fisheries, water and the blue economy. The handover was formalised during an extraordinary full council meeting on Wednesday 5 August.

The first deputy mayor, Francisco Marín, chaired the part of the meeting relating to the election. Following the presentation of the candidates and the vote, Cotilla received the necessary support to take up the post and ensure the continuity of the Partido Popular (PP)’s leadership for the remaining nine months of the term until the next local council elections in May 2027.

Cotilla, 43, had previously been in charge of the town planning, operational services and sport departments. A specialist in intensive farming at the town's La Mayora experimental station, he previously served as councillor for sport between September 2013 and June 2015 and has been involved in politics alongside Rivas since then.

Continuity

“Being elected mayor of Algarrobo is, without a doubt, the greatest honour that anyone who loves their town can receive,” said Cotilla during his inauguration speech. The new mayor stated that he is taking up the post “with humility” and is mindful of the responsibility of representing all the residents of Algarrobo, Algarrobo-Costa, Mezquitilla and Trayamar.

Cotilla maintained that the change in the mayoral office will not mean a break from the roadmap followed so far. “Today does not mark the start of one person’s project. Today marks the continuation of a team’s project and above all, the project of a town that wants to keep moving forward,” he said, while offering dialogue to all municipal groups. The opposition consists of the PSOE and Por Mi Pueblo, each with three councillors.

Among the priorities announced by Algarrobo’s new mayor is the construction of a square on the site opposite the town hall. The project will include a space for cultural events and 17 public parking spaces, as part of a strategy through which the local council aims to increase the availability of parking throughout the municipality.