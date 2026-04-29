Head to Sayalonga in Malaga's Axarquía to celebrate the loquat harvest

Sayalonga in Malaga province's Axarquía area is holding its annual Día del Níspero (Loquat Day) on Sunday 3 May. The popular event will feature ... an extensive programme of activities which will include - as is tradition - the free distribution of 3,000 kilos of the fruit which has become synonymous with the village.

The festival pays tribute to this "rich, tasty and quality" fruit. "A crop of which we are very proud and which everyone links to Sayalonga, a loquat paradise," the town hall said in a statement.

During the day there will be local stalls selling the fruit and the San Isidro cooperative will be open for those who want to buy loquats and visitors will be able to sample loquat jam and local muscatel wine and there will be a market selling craft and typical products which will open at 12pm. Entertainment will start at the same time with the Amanecer de Sayalonga and Corumbela dance groups, followed by the Rondalla de Sayalonga.

Beatriz Cebreros, coordinator of cultural activities at Sayalonga town hall, explained that this year the opening speech will be given by Lourdes Ruiz Guerrero, "who will also receive the Níspero de Honor Local in recognition of her work over the years of service to the people of Sayalonga as well as her contribution to the consolidation of Níspero Day as one of the most important festivals in the province."

Authorities during the presentation of the festival. (SUR)

The Provincial Níspero de Honor will go to the Guardia Civil underwater search and rescue team "for their tireless dedication in the search, rescue and recovery of people in in water, as well as in the intervention in emergency situations, research and protection of underwater heritage, carrying out their duties with the utmost professionalism, efficiency and dedication".

The Níspero de Honor Comarcal will go to the women's information centre which is coordinated by the Mancomunidad organisation of town halls in the Axarquía (CMIM) for "its work in the care, guidance and advice to women, as well as in the prevention of gender violence, the promotion of equality and comprehensive support in the social, legal and psychological fields".

The Loquat harvester award will go to José Sánchez Fernández "for his life's work dedicated to the cultivation of the Sayalonga loquat tree".

Lourdes Ruiz Guerrero will receive the Níspero de Honor Local for her work of service to the village.

During the day, the prizes will also be awarded for the children's drawing competition organised by the public library.

At around 3.30pm the Panda de Verdiales Primera de Comares will perform followed by the Coro Rociero La Blanca Paloma de Corumbela. At 6pm there will be a Manuel Carrasco tribute act and the entertainment will continue with DJs Oliver Gil and P. Rivas.

Map of places to visit

This year the town hall has designed a map with a dozen places to visit includingthe Alcuza alley, the museum, the 16th century San Cayetano chapel and Sayalonga's round cemetery. Fuente del Cid, from which it is said that El Cid's horses once drank from is also on the map as well as the Nísperero monument, the viewpoints of the cemetery, Calle Morales and the Balcón de Sayalonga.

For lunch, the there will be a bar in the Plaza Rafael Alcoba and there's also Bar Jocavi which serves tapas and homemade food. Mesón Morisco restaurant are specialists in meat; Cafetería Ágora also serves tapas, sandwiches and hamburgers and Casa Mari restaurant are also specialists in homemade food. Chiringuito piscina Sayalonga, El Ruano grill restaurant and Bodegas Bentomiz will also be offering food and drinks, including wine tastings.