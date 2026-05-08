The Sabor a Málaga fair arrives in Nerja with more than 450 local products

The Sabor a Málaga fair continues its tour of the province and this weekend it will be in Nerja, where it will bring together 40 ... producers who will be offering more than 450 local products. There will be opportunities to sample some of them and participate in workshops and live cooking demonstrations.

From Friday 8 to Sunday 10 May visitors will have the opportunity to buy and taste extra virgin olive oils, wines, goats' cheeses, sausages and other meat products such as croquettes, homemade breads and sweets, local toasters, honeys, jams, marmalades, jams, craft beers, liqueurs, food supplements and more. The opening hours will be Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm and Sunday from 11am to 9pm.

Programme of activities

On Friday at 12pm there will be a cooking demonstration by La Torrecilla restaurant of traditional cuisine with contemporary touches. At 1pm there will be a wine tasting called 'Bébete Málaga junto al mar' (drink Malaga next to the sea) and at 14:00 2pm there will be a workshop with the opportunity to try Malaga goats cheeses. The afternoon will feature music, a cooking demonstration by the Raw de Burriana restaurant at 6pm and performances by Pablo Alcázar at 19:00 and Daniel Romero's castanet group at 7.30pm.

Saturday: workshops and fun for the whole family

The second day of the fair will be aimed at families and from 12pm onwards there will be various children's baking and creative activities organised by Las Delicias de mi Noe. At 1:30pm there will be an informative workshop on extra virgin olive oil for children. The afternoon programme will include a cooking demonstration by Paco El Churretero starring chef Abel Cecilia, followed by a gastronomic demonstration by Pura Cepa Nerja at 6pm. Live music will be provided by saxophonist José Fernández at 7pm and Christian David Callejón's dance group at 8.30pm.

Sunday: charity and tradition

Sunday will have a markedly charitable character. The fair will reopen its doors at 11am when the popular Popi Ham Cutters Competition will also begin. At 1pm the public will be able to learn about ham cutting techniques and tips, while at 2pm visitors will be able to buy the charity dishes in aid of the Spanish asociation against cancer in Nerja. Then at 6pm there will be a cooking demonstration by La Brasería de Pacomari restaurant and this will be followed by a performance by the Agrupación Folclórica de Nerja-Maro at 7pm and a violin concert by Klara Gomboc at 7.30pm.

Participants

The participating producers come from the municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande, Almáchar, Antequera, Ardales, Arriate, Benamocarra, Benarrabá, Campillos, Cártama, Coín, Colmenar, Fuente de Piedra, Málaga, Mijas, Mollina, Nerja, Pizarra, Ronda, Teba, Vélez-Málaga, Villanueva del Trabuco and Yunquera.

The producers according to Sabor a Málaga are oil mills: Garo-Tesoro Español, Oro Al-Ándalus, Finca Las Morenas and La Laguna de Fuente de Piedra; wineries Cortijo La Fuente, Dimobe, Fabio Coullet, Excelencia and Carpe Diem; cheese dairies Cabraline, El Pastor del Torcal, El Arquillo and El Porticatero; meat products Embutidos Colmenar, Hermanos Fernández, La Abuela Loli, Ibéricos Yunquera and Rulo Malagueño; Aceitunas Roldán, croquetas Lujo del Paladar, Cítricas Pizarra, ajoblanco soup Doña Amelia, marmalades-Alma Melosa; Miel Pura de Abeja Hnos. Gallardo, Apícola Luca and Miel Agustín; Bizcochería Lulapai, Las Delicias de mi Noe, bakery Cristo Rey, Obrador Tejeros, Dulce de Leche La Gran Abuela, coffees: Mokasol, Nerja Coffee Roasters; craft beers: Gaitanejo and Eukel, La Tradición de Arriate, Mesura, Gin Alborán, Revival Espirulina and Aceites Esenciales Eva.