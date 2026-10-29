Rincón de la Victoria to protect the area around the Torre del Cantal with a green space

Following its publication in the official gazette of the province of Malaga, Rincón de la Victoria town hall has approved a change to the urban ... planning scheme which, on the one hand, will provide the municipality with a new green space and, on the other, improves the protection of the El Cantal watchtower, a monument declared a site of cultural interest,

Its publication in the official gazette thereby opens the possibility of lodging an appeal within the following two months through the contentious-administrative procedure before the high court of justice.

The initial steps in this process date back to April, although the announcement in the provincial administrative gazette has been published this October.

Ensuring the preservation of the tower

The measure that has been approved involves a specific amendment to the general urban development plan, which reclassifies part of the plot in Calle Zurbarán so that it can be converted into a landscaped area. Back in the summer of 2025, the Local Police put up signs prohibiting parking on the plot adjacent to the tower with the aim of ensuring its preservation and removing visual obstructions. Prior to this, it was not uncommon to see cars and motorhomes parked on the plot for days on end. This defensive structure is situated on the cliffs separating La Cala del Moral and Rincón de la Victoria, rising some 30 metres above the sea and offering spectacular panoramic views of the coastline.

As part of the urban planning innovation, the use of the plot adjacent to the tower is being changed so that, rather than being used for residential purposes as originally planned, it will be designated for public facilities. In return, the owners of the affected property are being offered an alternative planning permission in a different development zone, where there are no nearby heritage sites, as explained by the town planning department.

Muslim origin

The tower is of Muslim origin and was built in the 14th century, during the reign of Yusuf I, who also commissioned other coastal fortifications. It is truncated conical in shape, with a base circumference of 23 metres and a height of over ten metres. This sturdy watchtower was built mainly of masonry and reinforced with brick in key elements such as the entrance, the vault of the chamber, the cornices and the machicolations.

Although this watchtower fell into disuse following the conquest of the territory by the Catholic Monarchs, it was rebuilt in the 18th century on the orders of Charles III, owing to its strategic position.

In parallel with this planning process, work has begun on the project to consolidate and make the ruins of Bezmiliana castle suitable for visitors – an initiative aimed at restoring, preserving and enhancing one of the municipality’s most important heritage sites.

This initiative is 65 per cent co-funded by the Spanish Government, through the ministry of transport and sustainable mobility, the ministry of housing and urban agenda and the ministry of culture, under the Programa 2 % Cultural.

The work has a budget of 746,840.98 euros, including tax, and aims to open up this site of cultural interest to the public for their appreciation and enjoyment.

Among the main measures planned are the creation of a new entrance and a car park in the southern part of the site, accessed from Calle Castillón; the restoration and consolidation of the remains of the defensive wall; and the construction of paths and walking routes that will enable visitors to explore and discover the archaeological site.

Prior to this, a comprehensive survey and documentation of the property will be carried out with the aim of analysing the state of conservation of the structures and the alterations it has undergone throughout its history.

Bezmiliana castle forms part of the Bezmiliana archaeological site, which is included in the general catalogue of Andalusian historical heritage. It is situated in the town centre of Rincón de la Victoria, where its most significant remains are preserved on the summit of the Castillón hill, from which it commands a view over much of the municipality’s coastline.