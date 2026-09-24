Rincón de la Victoria to celebrate Oktoberfest with 30 international and craft beers

Beer will take centre stage this weekend in Rincón de la Victoria as the eastern Costa del Sol town celebrates Oktoberfest from Friday 25 to ... Sunday 27 September.

The free event is taking place on Plaza Al-Ándalus to mark International Tourism Day. There will be live music and activities for all ages. Over the three days, visitors will be able to sample a selection of 30 beers, including international brands, craft beers and unique varieties.

The Oktoberfest programme will begin on Friday at 7pm and run until midnight, while on Sunday it will run from midday until midnight and on Sunday from midday until 7pm.

Live music

There'll be live music from pop-rock band Lemon Pie at 10pm on Friday and on Saturday the entertainment will start at 4pm with a set from DJ Worzel and continue at 7pm with Mami Curl, who will perform rock, pop and blues covers. The evening will conclude at 10pm with Queen of Magic, a Queen tribute band.

On Sunday 27 at 4pm the Cantajuegos show will be entertaining children while at 10pm The Britpop Authority will be performing Britpop songs.