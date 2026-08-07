Rincón de la Victoria restricts use of fountain following antisocial behaviour

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has temporarily restricted the operation of the fountain on Plaza del Agua due ... to the inconsiderate and inappropriate use that some people have been making of this facility.

The measure is in response to a situation that has been recurring for several weeks, during which time the fountain has been used for showering, washing items such as surfboards and paddleboards and even for washing pets.

Sergio Díaz, the councillor for general services, explained: “People who were misusing the fountain have been informed and warned on numerous occasions, but the situation has continued, so we have finally been forced to take this temporary measure.”

Furthermore, the councillor pointed out: “The sand brought into the facility by beachgoers can affect the fountain’s operating system and cause breakdowns, resulting in financial costs for the town hall.”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has expressed his regret at having to take this decision: “It pains us particularly because the Plaza del Agua is a place very popular with families and a meeting place where many children enjoy themselves during the summer. However, the antisocial behaviour of a minority is forcing us to implement a measure that we would have preferred not to take,” he said.

2 Hours The fountain will be in operation exclusively between 10pm and midnight. It will remain closed for the rest of the day, as this is the time when the highest number of incidents is recorded, coinciding with beachgoers returning from the beach.

The fountain will therefore only be in operation between 10pm and midnight. It will remain closed for the rest of the day, as this is the time when the highest number of incidents is recorded, coinciding with beachgoers returning from the beach.

Temporary

The town hall is confident that it will be able to restore the facility’s usual opening hours as soon as the misuse ceases. The town hall has called on citizens to act responsibly. “We ask for civic-minded behaviour, respect for public spaces and the responsible use of municipal facilities. In a context where we must also be particularly mindful of our water consumption, it is essential that we all play our part in preserving these spaces so that they can continue to be enjoyed by all members of the public,” he said.

The town hall has reminded residents and visitors that the town’s beaches are equipped with showers and reiterates its call for residents’ cooperation in keeping public spaces in good condition.