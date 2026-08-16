Rincón de la Victoria opens shelter for homeless people

José Rodríguez Cámara 16/08/2026 a las 15:22h.

A shelter for homeless people is set to open in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol thanks to the work of the local Red Cross and the social services department of the town hall. At these facilities, users will be able to take a shower and wash and will also have a place to rest, as well as access clothing, warm clothing, food and hygiene products.

Those who visit will also be able to receive guidance and access mediation, support and mentoring services to help them access social resources and benefits. To this end, an individualised support plan will be put in place, including both individual and group activities aimed at improving social skills, daily living skills, community living, inclusion and employability, which includes digital literacy.

The project aims to support an average of 80 people a year, particularly those who lack access to standard support services or the means to meet basic needs such as food, clothing and hygiene.

In this regard, Rubí Castro, head of the Rincón de la Victoria branch of the Red Cross explained: “The opening of this day centre represents a firm commitment to human dignity and equal opportunities. Offering a hot cup of coffee, a shower or the chance to do one’s washing may seem like a simple thing, but for many people it is the first step towards regaining confidence, stability and hope.”

Cases may be identified and referred at the request of the service user themselves, through community social services or via other organisations within the town. Once initial contact has been made, each case will be assessed and accepted, an intervention plan drawn up, access to the centre’s services arranged, and the necessary follow-up provided.

Dedicated resource

“We will work in coordination with the Red Cross and community social services to ensure that each person has an intervention plan tailored to their circumstances, while also facilitating their access to health, social and community resources,” explained the councillor for social welfare, Belén Gutiérrez. She went on to say, ""Having a dedicated resource that enables us to directly address the needs of people who find themselves in a particularly vulnerable situation”.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “The launch of this centre represents a significant step forward in our commitment to the most vulnerable members of society, ensuring that those experiencing homelessness receive a local, compassionate and coordinated response.”

It is also envisaged that the facilities will serve as a first point of contact for members of the public in certain climate-related or social emergencies, in coordination with municipal services and Civil Protection.

In such cases, the centre will be able to provide temporary shelter, water and other drinks, heating and cooling, toilets and showers, basic information and the identification of particularly vulnerable people, bolstering its response capacity with Red Cross resources.

The facility will begin operating on Monday 17 August at the Red Cross premises in collaboration with the town hall's social welfare department and will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9am to 12.30pm.

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