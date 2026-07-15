Rincón de la Victoria Open Golf Tournament to bring together around a hundred players

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol will be holding its Golf Open on 5 September at the Añoreta golf ... course, an event that has become a fixture in the town’s sporting calendar.

The tournament will bring together around a hundred players and will be played in pairs using the Best Ball Stableford format, with a simultaneous start at 9am. The day will conclude with a prize-giving ceremony for the top five pairs, a prize draw and a drinks reception for all participants.

The councillor for Sport, Antonio José Martín, said, “The Golf Open is an event that combines sport, socialising and the promotion of the municipality, establishing itself year after year as a key event for golf enthusiasts from across the province and from various parts of Andalucía.”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “Sporting events such as this help to reinforce Rincón de la Victoria’s image as a leading destination for sports tourism.” He added, “Initiatives of this kind encourage people to take up sport and showcase first-class facilities such as Añoreta Golf.”

The managing director of Añoreta Resort & Golf, Ángel Acha, has thanked the town hall for “the trust placed in our facilities for yet another year to host this tournament”, highlighting that the resort welcomes more than 120,000 visitors annually and offers a top-quality range of sporting and tourist activities.

Registration is now open and can be completed via the website until Thursday 3 September at 9am. The participation fee is 40 euros for members and 55 euros for non-members.