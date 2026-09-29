Rincón de la Victoria makes it easier for foreign residents to vote in local elections

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has launched an information campaign aimed at foreign residents living in the eastern Costa del Sol town to help ... them with the procedures required to exercise their right to vote in the next local elections, which will be held on 23 May 2027. The campaign is in accordance with the procedure established by the Electoral Census Office (OCE) for the compilation of the Electoral Register for Foreigners Residing in Spain (CERE).

Pepi Carnero, the councillor responsible for the area, explained: “The procedure sets out various ways of completing the formalities, whether online, in person or by post, so we advise anyone concerned to check their status and not to wait until the last few days to complete the necessary steps.”

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “We at the town hall wish to provide this information well in advance so that all foreign residents who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming local elections are aware of the procedures they need to follow and, in particular, the deadlines set by the Electoral Register Office.”

European Union

In the case of European Union citizens, they must have previously expressed their intention to vote in Spain. This can be done via the National Statistics Institute’s (INE) online portal, using Cl@ve, or in person at the Town Hall using form CERE.DFA.

In addition, the OCE will send a letter at the end of September to EU citizens who have not yet completed this procedure and who were not contacted in connection with previous local elections. The letter will include an online processing code (CTT) which will enable them to complete the procedure online without needing a Cl@ve.

For the declaration of intent to take effect in the 2027 local elections, it must be made by 30 December.

Other countries

Furthermore, nationals of Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Korea, Ecuador, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago may apply for registration with the CERE provided they meet the requirements set out in the relevant reciprocal agreements.

The conditions include being over 18 years of age, being registered on the town hall Padrón (municipal register), holding a residence permit for Spain and providing proof of the period of legal residence required in each case.

In late November the OCE will send a letter to eligible citizens, including a CTT reference number that will enable them to submit their application online. Applications may also be submitted by post or in person at the town hall.

The application period will run from 1 December 2026 to 15 January 2027. Applications submitted to the town hall must be forwarded to the OCE by 20 January 2027.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall will make the necessary forms available to members of the public for in-person procedures, including the CERE.DFA form for European Union citizens and the CERE.N form for nationals of countries with reciprocal agreements.

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