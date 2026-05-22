Rincón de la Victoria lifeguard service to start on 1 June

SUR Rincón de la Victoria 22/05/2026 a las 12:25h.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall will be starting its lifeguard service on the integral beach system on Monday 1 June with the aim of guaranteeing the safety, cleanliness and quality of services during the summer season.

The rescue, lifeguard, prevention and information service will remain operational until 15 September, every day of the week, from 12pm until 8pm. The service will be made up of a team of 22 professionals, including a coordinator, medical staff and lifeguards.

The councillor for beaches, Sergio Díaz, explained: "This service will ensure the safety and care of beachgoers, along the entire coastline of the municipality, maintaining permanent coordination with Civil Protection and the Local Police".

Functions

The service will provide sea rescue and evacuation, as well as surveillance of the bathing areas from 12 watchtowers and a main headquarters. In addition, the staff will provide information and advice to the public on possible risks, safety recommendations and regulations for use of the beaches.

The team will be distributed among intervention vehicles, watchtowers, bicycles and water resources, including a jet ski equipped with an approved stretcher for rescues, digital communication systems and medical equipment.

In addition, during the summer months, environmental education and awareness-raising activities will be carried out in relation to waste management, protection of coastal wildlife, water saving and training for the Rincón de la Victoria Civil Protection service.

Provita Sociedad Cooperativa Madrileña will be, for the third consecutive year, in charge of providing this service, which has a municipal budget of 304,132.55 euros for the current season.

In addition, according to the councillor, the town hall has carried out work to improve the beaches, which has included the maintenance of footbaths, street furniture, litter bins and signage, as well as the incorporation of footbridge units and five new showers.

Surface water clean-up

From 1 June, the service for cleaning the surface waters of the coastline will also come into operation. Specialised boats will be used to locate and remove floating and semi-submerged solid waste, such as plastics, packaging, dead fish and jellyfish, as well as collecting and purifying floating waste.

The service will cover the stretch between the beaches of La Cala del Moral and Torre de Benagalbón, from 10am until 6pm.

The public toilets on the seafront will also be fully opened on 1 June and will be cleaned daily between 8am and 10pm and the service will also include cleaning the walkways leading to the beaches. Rincón de la Victoria currently has 17 public toilet modules distributed along the coastline. The annual budget for this service amounts to 169,491.11 euros.

Municipal ordinance

The town hall has published the municipal by-law regulating the use and enjoyment of the beaches during the summer season. Among the main new features, the installation of tents for private use of up to 3x3 metres is permitted, provided that they are located at least 15 metres from the shoreline. However, camping remains prohibited, as well as the use of tents and similar closed structures.

Smoke-free areas are located in Rincón de la Victoria, between Diosa Noctiluca and Plaza Pepe El Boticario; in La Cala del Moral, between the Mare Nostrum hall and the accessible swimming point for people with reduced mobility; and in Torre de Benagalbón, between the mouth of the Serrezuela stream and Calle Planetario.

This year, and given that the Axarquía is no longer in drought, all showers and footbaths on the beaches will be enabled and the town hall urges the public to use them responsibly and proportionately.

On the other hand, barbecues and bonfires are prohibited. There are also limitations on fishing, which is prohibited from the shore and underwater between 9am and 10pm during the summer season, as well as in the area of the cliffs of El Cantal at any time.

The by-law also includes other prohibitions, such as itinerant sales or the provision of services without due municipal authorisation, the parking and circulation of motor vehicles on the beach, the reservation of physical space at any time of the day or night, the occupation of existing oases and the practice of sporting or leisure activities that may be a nuisance to other users, both on the sand and in the water.

The town hall reminds citizens of the importance of respecting these rules to ensure the conservation of the beaches and their proper use by all residents and visitors. The full content of the bando can be consulted on the town hall's official website.

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