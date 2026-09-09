Rincón de la Victoria introduces university bus service

Rincón de la Victoria town hall in conjunction with Malaga's metropolitan transport consortium (CTMAM), has launched a special bus service that will connect the ... eastern Costa del Sol town with the University of Malaga.

The M-166 Rincón de la Victoria–University–Clínico route started on Wednesday 9 September and is designed to make it easier for students and passengers to travel to the Teatinos Campus and the Hospital Clínico.

The service will operate on school days during the 2026/2027 academic year, until 28 May 2027, with departures from Rincón de la Victoria (Los Rubios) at 07:00, 08:00 and 13:15, and from Teatinos extension at 14:15 and 21:10.

Pablo Pardini, the councillor for transport, explained that “this special bus route will connect various locations in Rincón de la Victoria and La Cala del Moral with the Teatinos Campus and the Hospital Clínico”.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, pointed out that “coordination with the metropolitan transport consortium is essential for tailoring services to the actual needs of our residents, particularly during the academic year, when the number of journeys to Teatinos increases significantly”.

The route stops at various points in Rincón de la Victoria, La Cala del Moral and La Araña, as well as in the Teatinos university area, including the Faculties of Science, the Botanical Gardens, Philosophy and Arts, Law, Medicine, Clinical Medicine, Industrial Studies, Engineering, Health Sciences and Andalucía Tech, among others.

The service will be provided exclusively on school days. There will be no service on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, nor during the period from 23 December 2026 to 6 January 2027, on 28 January 2027 and from 19 to 29 March 2027 inclusive, during Holy Week.

Users can check timetables and up-to-date transport information via CTMAM social media, website and the transport app. The town hall also provides information on the university transport service in the transport section of the town hall website.

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