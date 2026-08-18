Rincón de la Victoria increases bus service during Malaga city Feria

SUR 18/08/2026 a las 11:21h.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has introduced a special service on the M-428 bus route to coincide with Malaga city's Feria (fair), which takes place from 15 to 22 August.

The service will provide a direct link between the town and the Malaga fairground with departures from Rincón de la Victoria from 1.15pm, continuing into the early hours of the morning. On the return journey, departures from the fairground to Rincón will continue until the early hours of the morning, with the last service leaving the fair at 6am and scheduled to arrive in Rincón de la Victoria at 7am.

The service stops at various points in Rincón de la Victoria and La Cala del Moral, as well as providing connections to areas such as La Araña and El Candado. The return route also includes stops at Gran Sol, Bezmiliana Secondary School, Plaza Costa del Sol, La Vaguada, Lo Cea, and Ceuta and Melilla.

The mayor, Francisco Salado said, “We want any resident wishing to attend the fair to be able to do so with peace of mind, leaving their car at home and relying on a bus service that allows them to return to Rincón de la Victoria at any time in the early hours."

The mayor thanked the Malaga metropolitan transport consortium and the bus company Avanza, whose coordination has made it possible to launch this special transport scheme.

Conversely, services from the fairground into the town run from the early afternoon and continue throughout the night, with services operating until the early hours of the morning.

Fares are 2.50 euros for a single ticket and from 1.50 euro with a Transport Card, depending on the number of stops made during the journey. For further information, visit the website.

In addition, passengers on the M168 (Búho) route will continue to follow their usual summer timetable during the Malaga fair, including the extended service on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays.